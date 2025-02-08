Posted in: Pop Culture, Twitch | Tagged: nasa

NASA To Hold Special Twitch Livestream On February 12

NASA will hold a special livestream on Twitch this Wednesday, direct from the International Space Station as they'll take live questions

Article Summary NASA to hold special livestream from the ISS on Twitch, airing February 12 at 11:45 am ET.

Astronauts Don Pettit and Matt Dominick discuss life and research on the space station.

Twitch users can engage with NASA through Q&A and citizen science projects.

Brittany Brown announces future Twitch-exclusive NASA streams for wider audience reach.

NASA announced this week they would be holding a special livestream on Twitch, but this one will take place in a special location, as they'll broadcast from space. The event will take place on February 12, 250 miles above our heads from the International Space Station, as viewers will get a closer look at how the station operates and more with a chance to ask the crew live questions while in orbit. We have more details from NASA, as well as a quote from the organization below on the stream, as it will kick off at 11:45 am ET this coming Wednesday.

NASA Live From Space on Twitch

Although NASA has streamed events to Twitch previously, this conversation will be the first NASA event from the International Space Station developed specifically for the agency's Twitch platform. During the event, viewers will hear from NASA astronaut Don Pettit, who is currently aboard the orbiting laboratory, and NASA astronaut Matt Dominick, who recently returned to Earth after the agency's Crew-8 mission. The NASA astronauts will discuss daily life aboard the space station and the research conducted in microgravity. Additionally, the event will highlight ways for Twitch users to engage with NASA, including citizen science projects and science, technology, engineering, and math programs designed to inspire the Artemis Generation.

"This Twitch event from space is the first of many," shared Brittany Brown, director of the Office of Communications Digital and Technology Division, at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "We spoke with digital creators at TwitchCon about their desire for streams designed with their communities in mind, and we listened. In addition to our spacewalks, launches, and landings, we'll host more Twitch-exclusive streams like this one. Twitch is one of the many digital platforms we use to reach new audiences and get them excited about all things space."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!