Totino's Encourages People To Get In On The Florida Chili Recipe

Totino's isbuying into a new food trend on social media featuring their own products, as they're encouraging people to try Florida Chili

Article Summary Totino's jumps on the Florida Chili trend, embracing the viral social media recipe with pizza rolls.

Florida Chili mixes Totino's Pizza Rolls with ranch, cream cheese, hot sauce, and cheese for comfort food bliss.

General Mills shares an official step-by-step Florida Chili recipe using Totino's products and a slow cooker.

The brand encourages fans to try, remix, or roast the tasty, internet-breaking Totino's Florida Chili sensation.

General Mills is buying into a new food trend that someone started with their own Totino's products, and is encouraging people to try making the Florida Chili recipe. Inc ase you haven't seen it yet, there's a new post going around featuring a special chili recipe that involves mixing in Totino's Pepperoni Pizza Rolls or Buffalo Style Chicken Rolls with ranch, cream cheese, shredded cheatse, and hot sauce into a crock pot to mash up and melt everything into a gooey comfort food. You can watch it happen on Instagram in case this hasn't caught your eye, which is surprisining, since it's already been seen by over 10m viewers here and on TikTok.

Rather than fight against it and tell people that's not the right way to eat their product, the copnay is diving head-first into the game by making their own official recipe for it, which they posted on TikTok. We ahve the details of the recipe from the company for you here.

Totino's Florida Chili Recipe

If you grew up in Florida, you likely have warm memories of you meemaw serving this on a cozy afternoon with the whole family. You don't have to pretend it's not real anymore, it's time to reveal this Florida delicacy to the rest of the world and let them bask in the soul-warming taste of Florida Chili.Some even say its flavor is reminiscent of buffalo chicken dip. So, for those not ready to experiment in the kitchen, they can try Totino's Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza Rolls for those same bold, creamy and spicy flavors, no chili pot required.

WHATCHU NEED

1 bag Totino's pizza rolls your choice (63.5 oz)

4 cups ranch

1 cup hot sauce

10 oz cream cheese

green onion (optional)

PROCESS:

Cook Totino's Pizza Rolls according to package instructions

Add cooked pizza rolls to slow cooker and top with ranch, hot sauce, and cream cheese

Set slow cooker on high for 1 hour

Top with cheese and heat until melted

Serve and enjoy an authentic taste of Florida

"We didn't expect to break the internet with our Florida Chili recipe, but here we are," said Brianna Menning, Sr. Brand Manager, Totino's. "Try it, roast it, remix it. That's the Totino's way, and we're loving every absurd bite!"

