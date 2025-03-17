Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Old El Paso, Ramen Noodles, Totino's

Old El Paso Joins Totino's With New Ramen Noodles Flavors

Ahead of the launch of some new ramen noodle flavors, General Mills has added Old El Paso flavors to the mix with Totino's

Article Summary Explore the new ramen creations, merging Old El Paso and Totino's flavors for a unique taste experience.

General Mills to launch ramen flavors inspired by Totino's pizza rolls and Old El Paso's Mexican cuisine.

Old El Paso Ramen comes in Fajita and Beef Birria for savory, spicy twists on classic noodle dishes.

Savor Totino's Ramen in Cheese Pizza and Buffalo-Style Chicken Pizza for a bold noodle adventure.

General Mills revealed more details about the upcoming launch of some new ramen noodle flavors, as Old El Paso will join Totino's as part of the launch. If you didn't catch this a while ago, the company announced they were going to be doing some ramen noodle flavors centered on Totino's flavors, specifically for their pizza rolls so that you get the nerdy experience of enjoying a cheese pizza in the form of microwavable ramen. Now, they will be adding Old El Paso to the mix, as you'll get a couple of their Mexican food flavors as options.

It's an interesting mix of things going into the same bowl for both brands, as they're not exactly the first thing you think of when you want some hot noodles as a quick bite. But when it comes to nerd food, they're literally going for something that feels like a fever dream or something you suggested to your friends one night. We have more details of what the flavors will be as they will hit store shelves in April.

Old El Paso & Totino's Ramen Noodles

Slurp on Old El Paso and Totino's Ramen Noodles in these four mouth-watering varieties next month, perfect for adventurous eaters or late-night snackers looking to experience a mashup of their favorite cravings in a whole new way:

Old El Paso Ramen Noodles – Fajita: A rich, smoky blend of bell peppers, onions, and cumin in a hearty chicken broth.

Old El Paso Ramen Noodles – Beef Birria: Slow-cooked beef flavors with just the right balance of spice and umami.

Totino's Ramen Noodles – Cheese Pizza: All the classic cheesy, tomatoey Totino's goodness — now in noodle form.

Totino's Ramen Noodles – Buffalo-Style Chicken Pizza: A spicy, tangy mix of buffalo sauce, chicken, and cheese for a bold new twist on a favorite.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!