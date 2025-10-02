Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Deodorant, general mills, Progresso Soup

Progresso Soup Reveals New Pitmaster Deodorant

Progresso Soup has a weird promotional item going up for sale today, as they are offering the Pitmaster Deodorant this month

The Pitmaster Pit Kit includes both a can of soup and a stick of the limited-edition deodorant for $15.

Available at ProgressoPitKit.com in two exclusive drops on October 2 and October 16, while supplies last.

New Progresso Pitmaster soups feature BBQ-inspired flavors with 14g+ protein, now at retailers nationwide.

General Mills has a new crazy promotional item coming out of Progresso Soup, as they have created a new Pitmaster Deodorant to match the BBQ-style soup line. It's honestly not the first time we have seen a company go out of its way to make some kind of body or beauty product that smells like the thing it makes, not even the first deodorant. But it is an interesting choice of scent, as they are basically making you smell like the soup that is intended to smell and taste like BBQ food, so it makes you smell like you've been outside making something on the grill after grilling season is over.

The company will be selling it as part of a Progresso Pitmaster Pit Kit, which includes a can of the soup and a stick of deodorant, which they will sell at two specific dates and times for $15 through a special website. The first one is today, October 2, at 10am PT, with the second being two weeks later on October 16 at 10am PT.

Progresso Pitmaster Deodorant

As grilling season gives way to soup season, Progresso has now debuted the limited-edition Pit Kit, ingeniously pairing Pitmaster Deodorant with a can of deliciously flavorful Progresso Pitmaster BBQ-Style Grilled Chicken & Fire Roasted Corn Soup – delivering the taste of expertly grilled food and the smell of hours spent tending the BBQ, even if the closest you've been to a grill is opening a can. To master the pit (without tending the flames), grab the limited-edition Pit Kit for $15 (including shipping) exclusively at ProgressoPitKit.com starting Thursday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. ET with a second drop of pit-approved soup and scents on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. ET while supplies last.

While the Pit Kit is a limited-edition release, the Progresso Pitmaster soup line is available at retailers nationwide. Including flavors like Sausage Beer Cheese with Potato and Hearty Smokehouse-Style Steak & Potatoes, Pitmaster soups are packed with meats, roasted vegetables, and 14 grams or more of protein per can.

