Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: C. L. Polk, d&d, LGBTQ, The Feywild Job

Queer D&D-Inspired Romantasy "The Feywild Job" Announced

A new Dungeons & Dragons novel has been revealed as the new queer-romantasy book The Feywild Job will be released this Summer

Article Summary The Feywild Job is a queer romantasy D&D novel by C. L. Polk, releasing summer 2024 from Random House Worlds.

Saeldian, a magically bound con artist, is hired to steal the coveted gem "The Kiss of Enduring Love."

Forced to team up with their ex, Kell, Saeldian reenters a world of feisty romance and magical intrigue.

The heist takes a dangerous turn, drawing the crew into fey politics and powerful supernatural threats.

Random House Worlds announced a new novel on the way for Dungeons & Dragons, as they revealed the queer-romantacy book The Feywild Job. Written by C. L. Polk (The Kingston Cycle series, Even Though I Knew the End), the book centers on a heist adventure set in Feywild, as the job reignites feelings over a broken relationship tied to a magical oath and lingering feelings from those involved. We have more details about the novel here, as it will be released on June 30, 2026.

Fantasy Romance Of a Magical Nature Arrives in The Feywild Job

Saeldian has sworn never to fall in love. That oath isn't just a personal promise, but rather a magical pact, granting them powerful abilities. The only catch? They must never give their heart away—a deal that Saeldian is perfectly content with. They've seen firsthand how messy love can get. Saeldian prefers their no-strings-attached life as a con artist, pulling off heists and leaving a trail of broken hearts behind them. But when a grift goes horribly wrong, they catch the eye of a mysterious patron with a job offer they can't refuse.

The mission? Steal a gem called "The Kiss of Enduring Love" and return it to the Feywild. Simple enough, until Saeldian discovers their ex-partner, Kell—a charming bard—is part of the team. The last time Saeldian saw Kell, things hardly ended on good terms. A kiss became a betrayal, leaving Kell hurt and confused for almost a decade. But Kell can't just walk away—not when this job might finally be his ticket back to the Feywild.

Forced to work together again, their adventure takes them from high-society parties to Feywild couples' therapy. But as Saeldian and Kell rekindle their chemistry, they realize the gem is much more than a fey bauble, and their simple heist has summoned powerful enemies…

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