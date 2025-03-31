Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In Adds Two New Spicy Sauces To The Meun

Sonic Drive-In has decided to add a few new items to their menu, specifically in the sauce category as they've added spicy options

Expanded sauce lineup gives guests more ways to customize their Sonic Drive-In meals and snacks.

Revamped Ranch, Honey Mustard, and BBQ sauces offer bolder flavors to elevate every bite.

Sonic encourages checking their mobile app for availability of new spicy sauces at local locations.

Sonic Drive-In revealed two new additions to their menu today, as they have put in some extra spice to the dipping sauce line. Falling straight into the nerdy food combo way of thinking the fast food chain has added Jalapeño Ranch and Asian-Style Sweet Chili to the mix, offering customers two new options beyond the standard set of sauces they already have for fries and other dipable items. The company is also encouraging you to check their mobile app to find out what locations have the sauces right now. We have more details from the company below about these new additions before you go try them.

Sonic Drive-In – New Dipping Sauces

Sonic Drive-In is taking meals to the next level with two brand-new, bold dipping sauces, and has also revamped several of its existing dipping sauces with bolder Ranch, Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce flavors – no matter which sauce guests prefer, they'll experience a burst of flavor that elevates every bite.

Jalapeño Ranch : A fiery remix of a fan-favorite classic, this sauce blends Ranch with a zesty hint of green jalapeños to form a spicy, herby and creamy dipping experience.

: A fiery remix of a fan-favorite classic, this sauce blends Ranch with a zesty hint of green jalapeños to form a spicy, herby and creamy dipping experience. Asian-Style Sweet Chili: Sweet, spicy and irresistibly delicious, this sauce brings a bold balance of heat and sweetness with notes of soy sauce, sesame, garlic and ginger.

"Our guests love customization, and the new Jalapeño Ranch and Asian-Style Sweet Chili dipping sauces let them try different flavor combinations to suit their style," shared Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. "Whether adding a kick to our beloved Tots by dipping them in Jalapeño Ranch or pairing our Premium Chicken Bites with Asian-Style Sweet Chili sauce for a sweet finish, fans now have even more ways to personalize and enjoy their favorite SONIC meals with our extended sauce lineup."

