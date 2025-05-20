Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Sprite, Sprite + Tea, The Coca-Cola Company

Sprite + Tea Arrives This Week As New Limited-Time Flavor

Sprite has a new flavor for you to try on the market as they have created a normal and zero sugar version of Sprite + Tea

Article Summary Sprite unveils new limited-time Sprite + Tea, blending classic lemon-lime soda with natural tea flavors.

Both regular and Zero Sugar versions of Sprite + Tea are available nationwide for a short period.

This bold new flavor is designed to elevate social gatherings with a unique twist on classic refreshment.

Sprite partners with Eastside Golf for creative launch campaigns and digital content collaborations.

The Coca-Cola Company has a brand new flavor out on the market for Sprite this week, as they have released an all-new Sprite + Tea option for people to try. This isn't a super complicated crossover blend, as they have taken the traditional flavor of Sprite and blended it with natural tea flavors to offer up what is essentially a new experience for both drinks. What's more, they'ver also created a Zero Sugar version if you so desire, giving it the same taste without the added sugars. You can find it across the country this week; however, this is a limited-time offering, and will probably be gone by Summer's end. Enjoy the promo videos they made for it here before trying it out yourself.

Sprite + Tea

It's time to hit up the squad, because the ultimate refreshing soft drink is finally here for a limited time. Sprite + Tea combines the classic lemon-lime soda you love with other natural tea flavors, to create a whole new class of refreshment, both regular and with zero sugar.

Driven by consumer and social first insights, this new innovation offers a bold, new flavor and refreshment to a traditional drink. Sprite + Tea is here to transform the vibes of any social get-together and elevate every gathering, from the golf course to backyard BBQs. Sprite + Tea isn't just about reimagining a classic, it's about introducing more refreshment into everyday life. To help launch Sprite + Tea, Sprite is teaming up with Eastside Golf for one of the product's new creative spots. Just as Sprite aims to refresh traditional spaces, Eastside Golf is actively redefining golf culture through their lifestyle apparel and golf experiences. Eastside Golf founders Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper will be featured in one of the new Sprite + Tea creative spots and appear in digital and social content across Sprite's channels.

