Starry Is Offering Free Soda For Particularly Scorching Days

Starry is offering you free soda to beat the heat, as long as that heat reaches at least 100 degrees, so you can fight it off with a drink

The "100 Degrees, 100% Off" campaign is available nationwide from July 24 to September 2, 2025.

Special vending machines in Miami, Charlotte, and Atlanta automatically dispense free Starry at 100°F.

Upload your receipt to get 100% cashback via PayPal or Venmo, limit one soda per customer.

PepsiCo has a new campaign happening for a limited time, as they are looking to give you free Starry as a way to beat a very specific heat index. Starting today and running until September 2, the company is offering one free soda through their app if it happens to be 100° higher in your area that day, giving you a soda for 100% off. What's more, they'll be doing some special promotions in a few cities where its guaranteed to hit 100, such as Miami, Charlotte, and Atlanta. We have more info about it below as the campaign starts now.

Starry – 100° = 100% Off

Starting National Refreshment Day (July 24), consumers can visit Starry100degrees100off.com to add a digital pass to their mobile wallet. When temperatures reach 100 degrees anywhere in the U.S., the pass activates automatically, allowing consumers to purchase a 20oz Starry (regular or zero sugar) at any retailer, upload their receipt, and receive 100% cash back via PayPal or Venmo. Limited to one offer per customer, the temperature-triggered promotion will run through September 2, 2025, while supplies last, to coincide with the season's hottest weeks when refreshment needs peak.

The "100 Degrees, 100% Off" campaign responds directly to consumer desire for carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) that provide intense refreshment during extreme heat, perfectly aligning with the crisp lemon-lime flavor profile of Starry that delivers maximum thirst-quenching satisfaction. As summer temperatures continue to climb, this initiative connects the bold taste of Starry with the moments when refreshment matters most.

The national digital campaign is enhanced by innovative, real-time activations in three key markets – Miami, Charlotte, and Atlanta – where special Starry vending machines will automatically dispense free 20oz Starry bottles when local temperatures hit 100 degrees. These "refreshment rescue" stations will operate from July 24-July 31, offering immediate relief when consumers need a cold, crisp Starry during the hottest days of summer. The campaign will be supported by strategic out-of-home advertising in Miami, Charlotte, and Atlanta, where high-traffic billboards will alert consumers to nearby vending machine locations. Additionally, both national and local influencers will create content across social media platforms to drive awareness and participation.

