Cinnamon Pebbles Will Return Starting in January 2026

One of the more popular Fruity Pebbles flavors is making a comeback starting next year, as Cinnamon Pebbles are back on the market

Article Summary Cinnamon Pebbles cereal is making a comeback, launching nationwide on January 1, 2026 after years off shelves.

Post Consumer Brands revives this fan-favorite flavor with crispy rice flakes baked with bold cinnamon and vanilla.

The cereal will be available in three sizes, including a convenient single-serve 2oz Cup option for on-the-go snacking.

Gluten free and full of nostalgic flavor, Cinnamon Pebbles brings classic Flintstones fun back to breakfast bowls.

Post Consumer Brands has decided to bring back a flavor of Fruity Pebbles we haven't seen in a while, as Cinnamon Pebbles will return in 2026. This flavor has some moderately deep roots going back to when they first released the Cinna-Crunch Pebbles in 1998, which only lasted a few years. They brought it back and simply called it Cinnamon Pebbles in 2017, but it was slowly phased out of production over time. Now they've decided to bring it back as the cereal will arrive in select markets this month, with a nationwide release planned for January 1, 2026.

Best we can tell, there's no real change in the flavor or look of it from the 2017 version, just an updated piece of art on the box featuring Fred and Barney from The Flintstones. We'll see if this is only a temporary release or if its back in permanent rotation again. We have more details from the company about it below.

Cinnamon Pebbles

Prepare to say goodbye to boring cinnamon breakfasts and hello to Cinnamon Pebbles! The bold new flavor that cereal fans have been waiting for is finally hitting shelves this December at select retailers, and it will be available nationwide beginning January 1, 2026. Cinnamon Pebbles is bringing the fun and the flavor, with crispy rice flakes baked with bold cinnamon and smooth vanilla notes in every bite. Perfect for breakfast bowls, baking hacks, or any time you're craving a little Yabba Dabba Doo, here's everything you need to know about Cinnamon Pebbles:

Each box packs the same iconic Pebbles crunch, now with a warm cinnamon twist that adds extra flavor to your milk of choice.

The new cereal will be available in three sizes — a 2oz Cup, 11oz Regular Size and a 19.5oz Family Size.

It's gluten free, making it a great option for cinnamon lovers everywhere!

