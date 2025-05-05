Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Sun Cruiser, The Boston Beer Company

Sun Cruiser Reveals New Lemonade & Vodka Flavors

Sun Cruiser has a new line of drinks out for the Summer, as they have introduced the new Lemonade & Vodka flavors this month

Boston Beer Company revealed two new flavors for Sun Cruiser, as they showed off the new Lemonade & Vodka flavors. Adding to the number of specialty flavors we're seeing crop up from multiple companies for the Summer, they have made four new flavors that have specific lemonade flavors mixed with their brand of vodka for those (over 21) looking for a chill drink for multiple parties and occasions. The four that they have chosen are Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Classic Lemonade, all of which are 100 calories per serving with 4.5% ABV and one gram of sugar. Much like others out ont he market, we're sure this is going to be a limited-time offering that will vanish when Fall rolls around. You can read more about them below as they have hit shelves this month available in 45 states.

Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka

Landing at a time when the premium ready-to-drink (RTD) category is seeing unprecedented growth, Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka meets drinkers' demands for full-flavor, spirits-based options with light, easy-to-drink profiles. As the #1 new RTD brand family of 2024, Sun Cruiser is off to a hot start. Currently holding the #1 fastest-moving vodka iced tea 8-pack in its Classic Iced Tea style, and recently awarded Best Alcoholic Beverage at the Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas, Sun Cruiser is proving to be a fast fan-favorite.

Coming in at just 100 calories, 1g of sugar per 12 oz. serving, 4.5% ABV, and made with no bubbles, Sun Cruiser is an easy choice for any summer moment – from beach days to concerts to ballgames. Now available in 45 states and sold in an 8-count variety pack, fans can easily sample all four lemonade flavors. Whether you're reaching for something new or sticking with the brand's Classic Iced Tea & Vodka, Sun Cruiser is more than something to sip – it's your laidback companion for those moments of spontaneous fun and adventure. Crack one open, kick back and let the good times cruise.

