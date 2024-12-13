Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: d&d, Dragonlance, Random House Worlds, The Dragonlance Chronicles Collection

The Dragonlance Chronicles Collection Arrives This February

The Dragonlance Chronicles Collection will be coming out this February, bringing a unique special edition to Dungeons & Dragons readers

Includes three novels: Dragons of Autumn Twilight, Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning.

Features iconic characters like Sturm, Tanis, Tasslehoff, Flint, Caramon, and Raistlin in an epic fantasy adventure.

New foreword by Joe Manganiello, making it a must-have for collectors and Dragonlance fans alike.

Random House Worlds has announced a new Dragonlance release is on the way, as The Dragonlance Chronicles Collection will be out this February. This isn't a new book; this is a special edition collection of three specific novels from the minds of Tracy Hickman and Margaret Weis, as they have put Dragons of Autumn Twilight, Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning together in a single entry. Presented in this black and gold presentation with a new forward from Joe Manganiello. You can read more about it below as the hardcover edition will sell for $45 when it comes out on February 2, 2025.

The Dragonlance Chronicles Collection

Once merely creatures of legend, the dragons have returned—but with their arrival comes the departure of the old gods, and all healing magic. As war threatens to engulf the land, lifelong friends reunite for an adventure that will change their lives and shape their world forever. Meet Sturm the Solamnic knight, Tanis Half-Elf, Tasslehoff Burrfoot the irrepressible Kender, Flint the Dwarf, Caramon the warrior and his twin brother, Raistlin the red-robed mage—former comrades together again after five years apart, and looking for adventure.

They find it when they see a woman use a blue crystal staff to heal a villager. Wondering if it's a sign the gods have not abandoned them after all, they investigate and swiftly find themselves in deep trouble. The Seekers, members of a new religious order, want the artifact for their own ends, believing it will help them replace the gods and win the continent of Ansalon. Now these old comrades in arms must fight again to prevent the staff from falling into the hands of darkness.

With a new foreword by Joe Manganiello, this is an edition every collector and fan will need on their shelf. I'm pleased to offer copies for review – please let me know if you would like to receive one. Please find more information below, and I'll be in touch for coverage opportunities!

