Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: V8, V8 Energy, Yuzu Lemon

V8 Energy Launches New Yuzu Lemon Flavor For Summer

V8 Energy, one of the geekier energy drinks you can find out there for being healthy, has a new flavor for the Summer with Yuzu Lemon

Article Summary V8 Energy debuts new Yuzu Lemon flavor, perfect for refreshing energy during summer days

Delivers 80 mg of caffeine per can from black and green tea, a gentle alternative to coffee

Healthy energy drink made with non-GMO ingredients, no artificial colors, or high fructose corn syrup

No added sugar and featuring fruit and veggie blends, ideal for a flavorful, guilt-free boost

The Campbell's Company has decided to introduce a new V8 Energy flavor this year as we slowly creep into Summer, revealing the new Yuzu Lemon option. If you have not had these before, they're among the healthier options on the market, as the company has basically formulated a version that gives you a boost and provides more of the fruits you need. It's already got a few flavors out there, but this one clearly is being aimed for a warmer approach as we head into hotter days. We have more info about the drink below, as it's available exclusively through Amazon and Walmart for a limited time over the next few months.

Get Your Healthy Energy Boost On This Summer With V8 Energy's Yuzu Lemon

Take a moment to enjoy the refreshing taste of V8 Energy Yuzu Lemon Energy Drink. Designed for those who savor the moment and aim to balance work, play, and everything in between, this energizing blend offers a refreshing way to support focus and keep you moving forward. With the delicious taste of yuzu lemon and the benefits of a combined serving of fruits and veggies, it's a flavorful choice for those who enjoy living life tastefully. V8 Energy Yuzu Lemon Energy Drink provides steady energy from black and green tea, delivering 80 mg of caffeine per can—comparable to a cup of coffee.

It's a great option for those seeking a coffee substitute without sacrificing taste or energy. Plus, it's made with non-GMO ingredients, contains no artificial colors, and has no high fructose corn syrup. And with no added sugars, this drink is as thoughtful as it is delicious. Whether you're tackling your to-do list or unwinding with a mocktail-inspired creation, V8 Energy is here to energize your moments. Refresh, recharge, and live tastefully.

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