Voodoo Ranger Releases Brand-New Borderlands 4 IPA

Voodoo Ranger has a brand new limited-edition bee out on the market, as they have released a special Borderlands 4 IPA for you to try

VooDoo Ranger has teamed up with 2K Games to release a brand new Borderlands 4 IPA, celebrating the release of the latest entry in the series. The team didn't make any kind of fancy name for it; they just labeled it as such, selling it as a six-pack as part of their limited edition run of beers. What's more, running now until October 1, 2025, the pack's QR code will grant 1,000 individuals a chance to win a copy of the game, with another few thousand people receiving in-game rewards. You can find more details about that on the product's website, as these will only be available until the end of the month for people to win.

Voodoo Ranger x Borderlands 4 IPA

These limited-edition packs are available nationwide beginning today and feature a scannable QR code that unlocks a chance to win a free copy of Borderlands 4 and in-game golden key rewards. Borderlands 4 is the newest and boldest entry in the series. It takes place on a whole new planet, Kairos, for players to loot and shoot their way through and now, with Voodoo Ranger IPA, the journey gets even more rangerous. The Golden Keys offered on Voodoo Ranger IPA 6-packs allow players to open special loot crates packed with rare skins and weapons as they gear-up their Vault Hunters.

"For years, Voodoo Ranger has been playing hard in the gaming space, collaborating with creators, supporting esports teams, and showing up at both national and grassroots events," said Patrick Morgan, Voodoo Ranger's Gaming Community Manager. "The Borderlands universe aligns perfectly with the Voodoo Ranger brand, so it was a natural fit for us to hop the ship to Kairos and be part of one of the biggest game launches of the year. We couldn't be more excited to be part of this epic new chapter."

