Wacom Reveals New Intuos Pro Tablet & Pro Pen 3

Wacom has revealed a brand new version of their Intuos tablet with the Intuos Pro, along with the introduction of the Pro Pen 3

Wacom revealed an improvement on one of their design tablets this week, as they introduced the Intuos Pro, along with the new Pro Pen 3. This is a top-to-bottom redesign of the model based on feedback from creators and designers who pointed out some of the issues they had, as well as requests they made for things they could use. The new design comes in three sizes, all of which have a larger drawing area at a 16:9 ratio, but a slimmer make so that it isn't taking up as much space on the table. This also makes it easier to pack up and take with you when you need to take your work on the go, especially with all of them having Bluetooth enabled for up to 16 hours of wireless operation. We have more info on both the tablet and the new pen below, as they are now available online and in select retail locations.

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet & Pro Pen 3

Creative workflows are part work and part flow. The work requires a combination of operating complex software controls and processes. The flow is the act of creation. The new Intuos Pro is designed to help artists accomplish their work as quickly and intuitively as possible so they can immerse themselves in the creative flow. The newest Wacom Intuos Pro remains true to its heritage as the preeminent tablet for anyone accustomed to professional workflows. In fact, it has been the industry standard for so long, its precursor, the Intuos 3, was sent to space to support astronauts on the space station as they adjusted to microgravity.

The new Intuos Pro integrates Wacom's exceptional Pro Pen 3 technology, the same technology in the Cintiq Pro displays. Because each artist's workflow is as unique as their style, the Pro Pen 3 is designed to be customizable to each artist's preferences from the grip with programmable buttons for shortcuts, and, because this is Wacom's pro line of products, it includes interchangeable grips and buttons that can be reconfigured depending on the user's ergonomic needs. Like all Wacom pens, the Pro Pen 3 needs no charging or batteries. Featuring two different nibs, including a rubber nib which is slip-resistant to optimize precision and, when combined with the on the improved textured surface, decreases wear.

A new chip set boosts performance while slimming down its form factor. To satisfy the precision needs of 3D sculptors, photo and video editors, and ensure accuracy in the work by minimizing the chance for unintentional movements and input, Wacom moved the ExpressKeys and touch buttons to the top of the tablet and added two dials to the medium and large Intuos Pro, and one dial to the small size. These dials offer artists tactile feedback and can be used by left-handed and right-handed people without adjustment. The tablet's dials and ExpressKeys come pre-configured and are easily customized to the preferred shortcuts specific to the creative applications in each artist's workflow. This new form factor has been designed to better facilitate flow while ensuring accuracy in the work.

In addition to the Intuos Pro tablet and Pro Pen 3, artists will receive free trials of Clip Studio Paint, MASV and Capture One software. Wacom will also include access to Wacom's own software Yuify, which is designed to secure authorship for artists. Yuify works with popular software, including Clip Studio Paint, Adobe Photoshop and Rebelle 7, and allows artists to embed a micromark in their work. This micromark is persistent through screenshotting or downloading, maintaining the link between the artist and their art. The Intuos Pro, like all of Wacom's pro products, also grants access to Wacom Bridge, which facilitates pen and touch input between local and remote machines for improved professional collaboration.

