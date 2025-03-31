Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: coca cola, coke, Share a Coke, The Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola Brings Back The "Share A Coke" Campaign

Do you want to share a Coke? Do you miss having names on the side of Coca-Cola bottles? The Share A Coke campaign has returned?

Article Summary Coca-Cola's "Share A Coke" campaign returns, offering personalized bottles and cans nationwide.

New generation can enjoy IRL events, personalization, and a Share a Coke digital experience.

Mobile Share a Coke truck tours key markets, personalizing cans and creating memorable moments.

Digital hub offers can customization, games, rewards, and the new Share a Coke Memory Maker.

The Coca-Cola Company has announced that they're bringing back one of their more successful campaigns for a new generation of cola drinkers, as Share a Coke is back. Originally launched in 2011, the company branded all of its 20 Oz. bottles with names of different people with the theory you'd buy a friend a Coke and share it with them, or find one with your own name on it to enjoy yourself. They even allowed you to personalize them if you chose to order them from the company directly. Now the campaign is back, as you can find your name on the side of 12 oz cans as well starting today. We have more info from the company below about the return.

Coca-Cola — Share A Coke

The relaunch empowers individuals to share personalized Coca-Cola cans as an expression of appreciation for a friend, loved one, or colleague, reminding us that all it takes to spark a connection is the simple act of sharing. The brand's unique customization platform offers even more names to choose from and the ability to add your own personal touch. If you can't find your name in store, simply scan the QR code (on can), which will take you to the "Share a Coke" digital hub.

This year's campaign delivers the IRL experiences Gen Z craves, with a national tour featuring the Share a Coke truck, offering on-the-go personalization and photo opportunities. The Share a Coke truck will be making stops in key markets across the country, offering consumers the chance to personalize their own cans and share unforgettable moments with their squads. To celebrate the relaunch of "Share a Coke," the brand has created Share a Coke Memory Maker – an online digital experience that allows you to capture memories, edit and share them with your friends and family. Additionally, a central digital hub is available on the Coca-Cola app, offering various features, including personalized can customization, interactive games, and exclusive rewards.

Personalized Coca-Cola bottles and cans will be available nationwide at local convenience stores and supermarkets on March 31. The campaign is amplified by compelling new video creative across traditional TV, online video platforms, and social media and out-of-home advertising that captures the magic of sharing a Coke with friends, showcasing iconic designs and fresh storytelling. 'Share a Coke' embodies Coca-Cola's belief in the 'Real Magic' that happens when people come together and celebrate human connections, one personalized Coca-Cola can at a time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!