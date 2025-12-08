Posted in: A24, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Marty Supreme, wheaties

Wheaties Launches Limited-Edition Marty Supreme Box

Wheaties is getting in on the Marty Supreme hype as they have launched a new limited-edition athlete box you can only buy online

General Mills has a new Wheaties box available today, as you can get your hands on the limited-edition Marty Supreme box. Timothée Chalamet, playing the character Marty Mauser, has taken up the front of the box, being featured as one of the greatest table tennis players of all time. This limited edition box is going on sale today for $25 per box, bringing a bit of nostalgia from that era back to the brand. We have more details below on how you can get your hands on one.

Marty Supreme Wheaties Box

Marty Mauser, an aspiring ping pong champion in the new movie Marty Supreme, said, "It's only a matter of time before I'm staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box." Now is the time. Riding the internet-breaking Zoom meeting mania, where lead actor Timothée Chalamet made a call to the movie's marketing team to be on a Wheaties Box, fans can officially get their own limited-edition Marty Supreme Wheaties box, which drops December 8 at 1pm ET, exclusively on Shop.Wheaties.com and A24.com Shop, available while supplies last.

In collaboration with A24, the Marty Supreme Wheaties box spotlights lead actor Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser and celebrates the film's surreal, ping-pong-fueled journey, bringing Marty's dream of landing on the iconic box to life. This drop taps into the energy around the film in a way only Wheaties can: bold, unexpected, and unmistakably orange. Get your box before they vanish faster than Marty's backhand, and catch Marty Supreme in theaters nationwide starting December 25.

"Marty Mauser called his shot when he said it was only a matter of time before he'd be on a Wheaties box, and we answered," said Emilie Knox, VP, Business Unit Director, Cereal at General Mills. "For more than 100 years, Wheaties has celebrated iconic athletes and moments in culture that transcend boundaries, from sports to unexpected heroes, just like Marty."

