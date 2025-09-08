Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, halloween

General Mills Reveals New Halloween Snacks For 2025

General Mills has several new Halloween-themed items out this year, along with several returning treats for you to snack on this Fall

Article Summary General Mills launches new Halloween snacks for 2025, including BOOgles, DunkaBOOS, and Bloody Mummy treats

Seasonal snacks feature fun flavors and spooky shapes, perfect for parties and trick-or-treat handouts

Returning fan favorites like Annie’s Bunnies & Pumpkins and Muddy Buddies join the festive lineup

Halloween variety packs offer mixes of Gushers, Fruit by the Foot, and Fruit Roll-Ups in special editions

General Mills has rolled out their latest line of geeky snacks for Hallowee, with a mix of new additions and old favorites that have caught on in recent years. Some of the new additions include the BOOgles, which is a funny take on the snack, as well as DunkaBOOS with a special cinnamon flavor for the season, and the Bloody Mummy version of Fruit by the Foot. We have the rundown for you here as you'll see these in store shelves right now.

New General Mills Halloween Treats

BOOgles Bugles: Something is going crunch in the night. BOOgles is taking the iconic cone shape and giving it a Halloween makeover with festive single-serve bags, perfect for passing out to trick-or-treaters or packing up for parties. Each box comes with 18 original-flavor snacks wrapped in spooky seasonal style.

Something is going crunch in the night. BOOgles is taking the iconic cone shape and giving it a Halloween makeover with festive single-serve bags, perfect for passing out to trick-or-treaters or packing up for parties. Each box comes with 18 original-flavor snacks wrapped in spooky seasonal style. DunkaBOOS Dunkaroos: This Halloween, your favorite '90s dunkable treat gets a frightfully fun twist. Bringing retro fun and seasonal flair to snack time, DunkaBOOS feature Cinnamon Graham Cookies and Vanilla Frosting — made to dip, dunk, and devour.

This Halloween, your favorite '90s dunkable treat gets a frightfully fun twist. Bringing retro fun and seasonal flair to snack time, DunkaBOOS feature Cinnamon Graham Cookies and Vanilla Frosting — made to dip, dunk, and devour. Fruit by the Foot – Bloody Mummy: Unroll something spooky with Fruit by the Foot Mini Feet. This Bloody Mummy Cherry Orange-flavored twist on the classic packs a punch of sweet-tart flavor with a Halloween-ready look, making it a hit for party trays and haunted snack tables alike.

Unroll something spooky with Fruit by the Foot Mini Feet. This Bloody Mummy Cherry Orange-flavored twist on the classic packs a punch of sweet-tart flavor with a Halloween-ready look, making it a hit for party trays and haunted snack tables alike. Mott's Halloween Fruit Snacks: These fruit-flavored gummy snacks are getting dressed up for Halloween, featuring bat, ghost and spider shapes in every pouch. Made without artificial colors and packed 28 to a box, they're a parent-and kid-approved option for trick-or-treat night and beyond.

These fruit-flavored gummy snacks are getting dressed up for Halloween, featuring bat, ghost and spider shapes in every pouch. Made without artificial colors and packed 28 to a box, they're a parent-and kid-approved option for trick-or-treat night and beyond. Halloween Variety Pack (Fruit by the Foot, Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups): This 90-count pack is bursting with NEW spooky snacks — including Mini Fruit by the Foot Strawberry Screamers, Mini Gushers, and Bloody Mummy Fruit Roll-Ups in special Halloween flavors and pouches. Perfect for filling trick-or-treat bags with frightful fun!

Returning Favorites

Annie's Bunnies & Pumpkins Graham Crackers: Annie's Bunnies & Pumpkins Grahams can be enjoyed on the go or as an alternative for your trick-or-treaters this Halloween! Made with no high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, or synthetic colors, this seasonal favorite comes in honey graham-flavored pumpkin shapes and chocolate-flavored bunny shapes, offered in an easy-to-share 1-oz pouch!

Annie's Bunnies & Pumpkins Grahams can be enjoyed on the go or as an alternative for your trick-or-treaters this Halloween! Made with no high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, or synthetic colors, this seasonal favorite comes in honey graham-flavored pumpkin shapes and chocolate-flavored bunny shapes, offered in an easy-to-share 1-oz pouch! Annie's Bunnies & Bats Berry & Sours Fruit Snacks: Annie's Organic Bunnies and Bats Fruit Flavored Snacks are the trick to bringing your kids a fun treat! Certified organic and non-GMO, Berry Patch flavored gummy snacks in shapes of bunnies and bats capture the spirit of the season in every bite. They're gelatin-free, vegan, and gluten-free, making goodness "hoppen" through their irresistible taste and quality ingredients – no artificial flavors or synthetic colors here!

Annie's Organic Bunnies and Bats Fruit Flavored Snacks are the trick to bringing your kids a fun treat! Certified organic and non-GMO, Berry Patch flavored gummy snacks in shapes of bunnies and bats capture the spirit of the season in every bite. They're gelatin-free, vegan, and gluten-free, making goodness "hoppen" through their irresistible taste and quality ingredients – no artificial flavors or synthetic colors here! Annie's Halloween Cheddar Mac & Cheese: Halloween food favorite! Annie's macaroni and cheese brings creamy, cheesy goodness with ghost, pumpkin and bat shaped organic pasta and real cheddar cheese. Serve a warm bowl before you make costumes, carve pumpkins, or trick-or-treat!

Halloween food favorite! Annie's macaroni and cheese brings creamy, cheesy goodness with ghost, pumpkin and bat shaped organic pasta and real cheddar cheese. Serve a warm bowl before you make costumes, carve pumpkins, or trick-or-treat! Gushers Halloween: Just in time for Halloween, sink your teeth into these ghoulishly good Gushers Tropical Nightmare Fruit Flavored Snacks. They'll be a hit at the costume party or any fright night get-together.

Just in time for Halloween, sink your teeth into these ghoulishly good Gushers Tropical Nightmare Fruit Flavored Snacks. They'll be a hit at the costume party or any fright night get-together. Fruit Roll-Ups Halloween: Mini rolls are ready to add a scream to your Halloween snacking, kids' costume party or trick-or-treat time. 36 mini rolls come with Halloween-themed tongue tattoos for even more wacky fun.

Mini rolls are ready to add a scream to your Halloween snacking, kids' costume party or trick-or-treat time. 36 mini rolls come with Halloween-themed tongue tattoos for even more wacky fun. Muddy Buddies Halloween: Halloween Muddy Buddies are back with a great alternative to candy for trick-or-treating! A fun, craveable, homemade-style treat, the packages feature our best-selling Muddy Buddies flavor: Peanut Butter and Chocolate.

