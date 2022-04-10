YouTube & Ali-A Launch Global Content Creator Search uTure

YouTube has partnered up with Ali-A to form their own global talent show called uTure, which will be finding the next big content creator. Much in the same vein of shows like X-Factor and whatever version of [Your Country]'s Got Talent, judges will be holding a massive competition to see who has it to become the next big thing on the platform. It's an interesting concept, but also kind of weird as how YouTube is basically promoting a bunch of people and then deciding which of them deserve to be checked out, all hosted by Ali-A. But hey, the show has the potential to be a breakout for people who love to check out new online celebs and content creators. We got the rundown of how everything will play out below.

uTure is a global talent show to find the next generation of YouTube gaming creators. Brought together and hosted by Ali-A, who is one of the UK's most popular and influential creators with over 25 million subscribers across his YouTube channels, uTure will feature some of the world's biggest YouTube creators to act as judges, including LilSimsie, Lachlan and more. With a grand prize of $100k up for grabs, uTure will put creative talents to the test in a weekly tournament to become a YouTube Gaming sensation.

Entries open at 6pm BST. Contestants from around the world will submit their application in English as a YouTube Short, a new short-form mobile creation video experience on YouTube, and participants will have up to 60 seconds to impress the judges to earn their place as one of the top 10 finalists taking part in the show. Making a YouTube Short to enter is simple: On the YouTube App, click the (+) button to create a Short, then film and edit your entry. Once it's done, upload it using the hashtag #uTureShow. Entries can also be created using any other editing app, as long as it fits the parameters of a YouTube Short (under 60 seconds and vertical). Once it's posted, submit your YouTube Short at uTure.show for a chance to be featured on the brand new gaming talent show. Submissions close on 8th May 2022, so get creating!

Come June, the top 10 applicants will face weekly content creation challenges over 9 weeks, hosted on the new dedicated uTure channel. They will be scored by some of the biggest gaming creators on the platform, which have a total audience of over 150 million subscribers. Episodes will air twice a week (on Saturdays and Wednesdays) and each one will showcase a unique content creation challenge. Judges will provide a score as well as constructive feedback to each participant to help them hone their skills week after week. Fans can vote for their favorite contestants via www.uture.show and at the end of each week, Ali-A and the judges will decide which contestants make it to the next round.