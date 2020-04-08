The Dawn of X Finally Comes to Marvel Unlimited in April

As the comic industry remains shut down with very few new comics in sight, readers are turning to older comics to get their fill of superhero action. For that purpose, it's hard to go wrong with Marvel Unlimited, which offers access to a back catalog of more than 27,000 Marvel Comics, with more added each week. If you've been using Marvel Unlimited and its time-delayed release of the latest comic books, then April is a month like any other when it comes to new releases. In fact, it's a pretty good month, because April's Marvel Unlimited offerings include the finale of Jonathan Hickman's X-Men relaunch, HoXPoX, and the start of the Dawn of X, the new era of X-Men comics that sprang out of it.

Absolute Carnage, the super-mega-crossover event, continues in April's Marvel Unlimited offerings as well. There's also the launch of Amazing Mary Jane and a new Doctor Doom series. If you haven't subscribed to Marvel's binge-reading digital comics service, it's hard to say no to all of that for just $9.99 a month. Party like it's 2019 with Marvel Unlimited's April offerings. Check out the press release and the lineup of the newest comics hitting the service below.

Marvel Unlimited Expands This April

New York, NY—April 7, 2020—Marvel Unlimited, Marvel's digital comics subscription service, offers members unlimited access to over 27,000 issues of Marvel's classic and newer titles, delivered digitally through your desktop web browser and the award-winning Marvel Unlimited mobile app.

And, now you can follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook! Stay tuned in to weekly announcements, updates, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans and comic readers, and let us know what you're reading and what you'd like to see added to the library!

This month, the Dawn of X rises, as a lineup of Marvel superstars pack all of mutantkind across the island nation of Krakoa. X-MEN (2019) and MARAUDERS (2019) mark the first series that expand on the world built in HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X, with more to follow in May.

In addition to new monthly comics, Marvel Unlimited will also be offering iconic comic book stories, including complete events and critically acclaimed story arcs, for FREE! As announced last week, now-classic Marvel Comics featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel and more, will be available for one month on the service until Monday, May 4!

To access Marvel Unlimited's free comics offering, download or update the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android at the respective Apple and Google Play app stores, and click "Free Comics" on the landing screen. No payment information or trial subscriptions will be required for the selection of free comics. To see the full list of free titles available this month, please visit marvel.com.

With classic and newer issues added every week, here are some of the other binge-worthy Marvel titles hitting MU in April.

Week of April 6

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: IMMORTAL HULK #1

BIZARRE ADVENTURES #1

BLACK CAT #5

CHAMPIONS #10 SERIES COMPLETE!

DAREDEVIL #12

DOCTOR STRANGE #20 SERIES COMPLETE!

FANTASTIC FOUR #15

FUTURE FOUNDATION #3

GHOST RIDER #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

HOUSE OF X #6 SERIES COMPLETE!

IMMORTAL HULK #24

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #11

MARVEL COMICS #1001

OLD MAN QUILL #10

RUNAWAYS #25

SPIDER-VERSE #1

STAR WARS #72

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #37

SWORD MASTER #4

THANOS: THE INFINITY ENDING

THE PUNISHER #16 SERIES COMPLETE!

Week of April 13

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: MILES MORALES #3 SERIES COMPLETE!

AMAZING FANTASY #15 FACSIMILE EDITION

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 ABSOLUTE CARNAGE TIE-IN!

DOCTOR DOOM #1

FUTURE FIGHT FIRSTS: WHITE FOX #1

GWENPOOL STRIKES BACK #3

IMMORTAL HULK DIRECTOR'S CUT #5

INVADERS #10

JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – ALLEGIANCE #1

LOKI #4

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #8

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11

POWERS OF X #6 SERIES COMPLETE!

STAR WARS: JEDI FALLEN ORDER – DARK TEMPLE #3

STAR WARS: TARGET VADER #4

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #49

THE WEB OF BLACK WIDOW #2

Week of April 20

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #4

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE VS. DEADPOOL #3 SERIES COMPLETE!

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: AVENGERS #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SCREAM #3 SERIES COMPLETE!

AERO #4

BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #2

CAPTAIN AMERICA #15

CAPTAIN MARVEL #11

CRAZY #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #4

JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – ALLEGIANCE #2

MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL #3

SPIDER-MAN #2

X-MEN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

Week of April 27

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: LETHAL PROTECTORS #3 SERIES COMPLETE!

AGENTS OF ATLAS #3

AMAZING MARY JANE #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: FULL CIRCLE #1

AVENGERS #25

FEARLESS #4 SERIES COMPLETE!

FUTURE FIGHT FIRSTS: LUNA SNOW #1

GHOST-SPIDER #3

IMMORTAL HULK #25

IMMORTAL HULK DIRECTOR'S CUT #6 SERIES COMPLETE!

INCREDIBLE HULK #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – ALLEGIANCE #3

KING THOR #2

MARAUDERS #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS #10

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: VELOCITY #3

PUNISHER KILL KREW #4

STAR WARS #73

STRIKEFORCE #2

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #17

VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #4

Not a Marvel Unlimited member? Join today!