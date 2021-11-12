Frank Frazetta's Fire And Ice Original Artwork, Up For Auction

The late Frank Frazetta was a comic book artist-turned-illustrator who gained a worldwide audience for his fantasy work, for Conan, Vampirella and more, and holds the record for the highest-selling original comic book cover artwork. Which is why any of his artwork coming to auction gets attention, such as this sketch from his dark fantasy animated movie, Fire And Ice, created with and directed by Ralph Bakshi, from a screenplay by Conan comics writers Gerry Conway and Roy Thomas. Frazetta created artwork for the production, to illustrate where the movie would go, animated by rotoscope. And it's one of those pieces that is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions right now, at time of writing with bids of $10,500 and going under the hammer between the 18th and 21st of November.

In 2010, Robert Rodriguez announced that he would direct a live-action remake of the film and Bakshi agreed to license the rights to Rodriguez., the deal closed shortly after Frazetta's death. In 2014, Sony Pictures Entertainment acquired the filming rights to the live-action remake version of the film, to be directed by Robert Rodriguez.[ But there has been no word since…

Frank Frazetta Fire and Ice Illustration Original Art (1982). The animated dark fantasy/adventure film, Fire and Ice, was a collaboration between Ralph Bakshi and legendary fantasy artist Frank Frazetta, with a screenplay by comics writers Gerry Conway and Roy Thomas. Bakshi had always desired to work with long-time friend Frazetta, and during two separate one-week sessions between the two at Frazetta's home, followed by a one-and-a-half year stay in Los Angeles, Frazetta created tons of character sketches and basic plot situations, as seen here. Bakshi opted to use rotoscoping with live action actors to ensure that Fire and Ice's art would look realistic. This enhanced Frazetta's strong animation and design. Although not part of the animation itself, this battle scene serves as an introductory plot point from a cult-classic movie. This incredible work of art is rendered in pure graphite on thick illustration board with a matted image area of 18" x 10". Signed and in Excellent condition.