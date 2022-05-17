Magic: The Gathering – Beta Lightning Bolt On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items of a similar nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Lightning Bolt from Limited Edition Beta, the second Magic: The Gathering set, up for auction! This card, most recently printed in Jumpstart, is a staple of Burn decks in every format in which it is legal. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, May 17th, to place a bid on this shockingly beautiful Magic card.

Lightning Bolt has long been considered one of the strongest burn spells in the game of Magic: The Gathering. Many takes on Lightning Bolt have been printed since, but none seem to be able to top this amazingly powerful and mana-efficient card. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Play this card and you'll be able triple the damage to one of your opponent's creatures. This particular card is from the Beta Edition, meaning it had a print run of a mere 3,000 copies. The card has been graded by CGC with the following sub-grades: centering (8.5), surface (9), corners (8.5), and edges (8.5). The artwork is done by Christopher Rush. CGC has certified 13 copies earning NM/Mint+ 8.5 grade and 8 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this exquisite copy of Lightning Bolt from Magic: The Gathering, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, May 17th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!