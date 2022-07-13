Magic: The Gathering Odyssey Booster Box On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed booster box of Odyssey, an expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! An old favorite of many players, Odyssey has been widely seen as the first graveyard-centric set for the game. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, July 13th, to place a bid on this sealed Magic booster box, potentially full of awesome cards.

For those uninitiated in the older Magic: The Gathering storyline, Odyssey takes place 100 years after the cataclysmic results of the Phyrexian invasion of the plane of existence called Dominaria. Most of the "old guard" of the skyship Weatherlight have passed on while others have faded into relative obscurity. At this time, Magic was in dire need of new heroes to carry on their stories. They came upon Kamahl, a barbarian pit fighter from the Pardic Mountain Range on the Dominarian continent of Otaria. Kamahl would then be the main protagonist for the next six sets' worth of novels and shape the future of the storyline.

As for the cards in this set, you can find a glut of pretty wonderful cards that revolve, if a bit loosely, around graveyard mechanics. Cards that destroy other cards, cause players to discard cards, even cards with self-mill themes can be found in this set's mechanics. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Odyssey is the 24th Magic expansion and was released on October 1, 2001. This set contains 350 black-bordered cards (110 rare, 110 uncommon, and 110 common, and 20 basic lands.) Odyssey was a graveyard-focused expansion. All the colors interact with the graveyard and use it as a resource. Featured in this lot is a sealed Odyssey Booster Display Box. This box contains 36 booster packs with 15 cards in each pack. The original Wizards of the Coast wrapping is still intact, but on the bottom of the box, it has a 3-inch tear in the wrapping. The corners of the box are slightly blunted and the overall condition of the box is Very Good.

If you wish to place a bid on this fantastic Magic: The Gathering booster box, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, July 13th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!