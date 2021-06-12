Pokémon Japanese Base Set Booster Box Up For Auction At Heritage

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has been a major part of what is often referred to as the single most successful media franchise of the modern-day. From its inception, the creatures like Pikachu, Mewtwo, and Charizard have pervaded the minds of children and adults alike. Heritage Auctions, a Dallas, Texas-based auction house that deals primarily in comics, video games, trading cards, and collectibles of all manner, has put a sealed Japanese booster box of the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Base Set up for auction, in hopes that the franchise's popularity is still intact for collectors today. Prospective bidders have until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time, or 3:50 PM Eastern Time, to bid on this beautiful specimen of Pokémon TCG history.

According to the blurb on the auction page for this item at Heritage Auctions' website:

The rarity of this item cannot be overstated as it coming to public auction is so rare that it's the first time we have the pleasure of offering it, a Sealed Japanese Base Set Booster Box! These boxes were released in Japan on October 20, 1996 which was a little over 2 years before the English version (January 9, 1999). English versions of these boxes came with 36 booster packs but the Japanese versions, like this one, came with 60 Packs! That's almost double the packs! The artwork on this box is nothing short of amazing! The artwork features a total of 14 Pokémon including Charizard and Venusaur! The box has minor handling wear but is in overall Excellent condition.

If you are looking to bid on this item, you have until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time or 3:50 PM Eastern Time to do so. You can find the auction page for this booster box of Base Set Pokémon TCG cards by clicking here. Good luck, Trainers!