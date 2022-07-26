Pokémon Sapphire For Nintendo GBA For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature have put a rare, graded and sealed copy of Pokémon Sapphire Version for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance handheld device up for auction! Players of the acclaimed hit video game series will recall that this game, alongside Pokémon Ruby Version, marks the series' first foray into its third generation of creatures. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, July 26th, to place a bid on this wondrous splash of a Pokémon video game.

There are only a handful of veteran Pokémon fans who don't recognize Kyogre, the mascot of the Sapphire Version. A mighty Water-type with formidable Special Attack stats, Kyogre was given a new "Primal" form in Pokémon Alpha Sapphire during the sixth generation of the series. It won't show up in this game, in particular, but this game will show you insights into what changed between its release and the release of Alpha Sapphire. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

First installment of the third generation of Pokémon, released alongside Pokémon Ruby. Directed by Junichi Masuda and Satoshi Tajiri. Designed by Shigeki Morimoto. Directed by Junichi Masuda. Cover art by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Pokémon Sapphire, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, July 26th to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!