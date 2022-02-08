Pokémon TCG: Base Set Charizard Line Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily in auction lots and listings pertaining mostly to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a set of three graded Base Set Pokémon Trading Card Game cards featuring the Charmander evolutionary line up for auction, including Charizard! These cards need hardly any introduction to a seasoned Pokémon TCG collector, as any Base Set Charizard is widely considered the Holy Grail of Pokémon card collecting. Prospective bidders will only have until Tuesday, February 8th, to place a bid on this lot of three Pokémon TCG cards.

Numbered 4 through 6 within the franchise's famed National Pokédex, the encyclopedia classifying and organizing Pokémon in order of discovery and by family evolutionary line, Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard are the three Fire-type creatures that are accessible at the very beginning of Pokémon Red and Blue versions, the first mainline video games in the franchise. Because of its appeal as a very strong card in the Pokémon TCG and as the mascot for Pokémon Red version, Charizard became a remarkably valuable trading card very quickly, from the height of "Pokémania" and beyond. Furthermore, according to the lot's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

In the Kanto Region once you turn 10 years old and dream of becoming a Pokémon trainer you're eligible to receive a starter Pokémon from Professor Oak including the fire-type Charmander. This group features Charmander #46 (NM/Mint 8) and its evolved forms of Charmeleon #24 (NM/Mint 8) and Charizard #4 (VG/Ex 4)! The artwork is done by Mitsuhiro Arita.

If you wish to place a bid on this lot of three Pokémon TCG cards from the Charmander line, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, February 8th, to do so. You can find the lot's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!