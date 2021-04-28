100,000 Former NXT Fans Abandon Promotion in Hour of Need

Despite a comeback in the cable ranking charts, WWE NXT dropped 100,000 viewers this week, continuing the trend of once-loyal WWE viewers proving themselves to be worthless traitors who abandon the company when it needs them the most. This shocking betrayal comes just one day after several hundred thousand viewers tuned out WWE Raw, leading The Chadster to question whether he can even recognize the world he's living in, a world where WWE doesn't get the best ratings on the face of the planet.

Last week, WWE NXT had 840,000 viewers and a .23 in the 18-49 demographic. This week, NXT was down to just 744,000 viewers and a .22 in 18-49, according to Showbuzz Daily. NXT was ranked in 11th place for the night. That's a number the company could have done even with competition from AEW. How are they doing so poorly with no competition at all? It's just not fair! Dang it!

Maybe people don't understand what's at stake here. AEW Dynamite has a special Blood and Guts episode happening a week from today. That show is sure to do a massive number with no NXT to oppose it. And with Raw slipping in the ratings, well… The Chadster doesn't believe AEW Dynamite could ever beat WWE Raw. That would just be crazy. But it might be competitive. Which is why WWE fans need to be on their freaking game!

Laet The Chadster speak directly to the lapsed WWE Fans out there. You can't tune out now! WWE needs the best ratings it can get for every show or you're going to make WWE, and by proxy The Chadster, but more importantly WWE, look foolish. You don't want that to happen, do you? So get it together, people! We've got to tune into Smackdown this Friday and prove that WWE still has some life left in it.

