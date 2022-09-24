1899: "Dark" Creators' Mystery Series Hits Netflix This November

Netflix has released the premiere date of their 8-part mystery series, 1899, from the creators of Dark which had great success on the streaming platform. The series teaser was released in June of this year, giving audiences a taste of the theories and discussions sure to arrive on November 17th.

Now, here's a look at the date announcement teaser from earlier today:

1899. A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

On September 13th, 1899 had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The first two episodes were presented in the Primetime program, honoring innovative serialized storytelling. In addition to showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, actors Andreas Pietschmann and Emily Beecham were in attendance.

After the screening, the team was welcomed on stage for an extended Q&A with frenetic applause. Friese was touched after the premiere. "I'm excited to be back in Toronto with 1899, five years after 'Dark' world premiere here. It is very special to be able to present our new show at one of the most important film festivals in the world. Our goal was to create a series whose imagery and story would resonate around the world," says the showrunner and screenwriter. Showrunner and director Odar adds, "Together with our exceptional ensemble cast, the production team, and Netflix, we have delivered a mammoth project. It is a truly unique feeling to be able to finally bring our 1899 to an audience."1899 premieres exclusively on Netflix on November 17th, 2022. Let us know in the comments what you think about the series and any of your theories ahead of the premiere!