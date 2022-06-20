1923: Yellowstone Prequel Series 1932 Changes Name, Historical Focus

Last month, we learned that Academy Award winner Helen Mirren & Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford had joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel series 1932. Well, earlier today we learned that the series was undergoing a name change as well as a change in the series focus. Set to premiere this December and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios & Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 will begin with the end of World War 1 (1918) and the start of Prohibition (1920) and focus on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson executive produce.

As far as Februarys go, fans of Sheridan and Linson's Yellowstone had a pretty good one. Not only did Paramount Global announce that it was saddling up for a fifth season of Dutton family drama, but it also confirmed that Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham were returning, Joining them are Jen Landon & Kathryn Kelly, a returning Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the ensemble. Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz were recently upped to series regulars. Production on Season 5 kicked off in Montana last month with a Sunday, November 13th premiere date. The fifth season picks up where the previous season left off as John (Costner) makes a run for governor. And as cable & streaming styles continue to merge, viewers will be getting the 14-episode season in two, 7-episode parts, volumes, or whatever official phrasing they choose.