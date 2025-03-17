Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Fox, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: iHeartRadio Awards

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Check Out LL Cool J's Opening Speech

Here's a look at Hop Hop icon and 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards host LL Cool J's opening remarks from tonight's awards show on FOX.

Before the awards started being given out and the performances began blowing up the stage, Hop Hop icon LL Cool J kicked off the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on FOX with some opening comments. After explaining to the viewers why everyone was gathered tonight and sharing his own backstory to emphasize his love and appreciation for what radio has brought – and continues to bring – to the music industry, LL Cool J shifted to the more important reason for tonight's event. "I want to say a big thank you to our LA firefighters, first responders, and everybody here in Cali who came together to help during the fight this year, and that includes everybody who was part of 'Fire Aid,' which brought together 35 fantastic artists from the music community and helped raise over $100 million so far," LL Cool J shared. Along with recognizing those who fought the good fight against the Southern California windstorms and wildfires earlier this year, our host also acknowledged the LA firefighters, first responders, and other emergency workers.

Now in its twelfth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is a star-studded event celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2024 while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2025. The show will feature live performances from the biggest artists in music, as well as surprise duets, collaborations, and award presentations in multiple categories.

Since the Awards' inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by such artists as Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Jason Aldean, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull, Justin Bieber, and many more.

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will also pay tribute to Los Angeles's resiliency and rebuilding following the devastating wildfires that affected the entire community and will drive donations to FireAidLA.org.

