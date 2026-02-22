Posted in: BBC, Current News, Movies, TV | Tagged: BAFTA Awards, baftas
2026 BAFTA Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More
Kicking off at 7 pm UK time (2 pm ET) on BBC One and iPlayer and hosted by Alan Cumming, here's your viewing guide for the 2026 BAFTA Awards.
Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview/viewing guide to the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards! We've got a rundown of everything you need to know, including when/where to watch, who's hosting, who's on tap to attend and present, who's set to perform, who's on tap for special awards/honors, and (of course) the nominees themselves.
When & Where Can I Watch the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards? Stemming from Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, the awards ceremony will air/stream live at 7 pm UK time (2 pm ET) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (might want to consider VPM options). In the U.S., you can check out the awards broadcast at 8 pm ET on E! You can also join Ali Plumb and Clara Amfo on the red carpet at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 as they chat to guests and nominees about the exciting evening ahead (which we have waiting for you below).
Who's Hosting the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards? Actor, writer, producer, and presenter Alan Cumming will host:
As a multi-award-winning actor, writer, producer and TV host, Alan Cumming is renowned for his celebrated career in the arts, spanning television, film, and theatre. From his Tony and Olivier award-winning performance in "Cabaret," to his memorable performance in "The Good Wife" – for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor as well as an Emmy for his work as an executive producer – Alan Cumming is recognised for his versatility both on-screen and behind the scenes. More recently, his signature charm has captivated TV audiences worldwide as host and producer of "The Traitors US," for which he has won four Emmys and two Critics' Choice awards. He is also the artistic director of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Which Nominees are Attending the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards? Oh yeah, there's a whole lot…
Abi Morgan, Adam Willis, Alan Moloney, Adolpho Veloso, Aidan Robert Brooks, Aimee Lou Wood, Akinola Davies Jr., Alessandra Orofino, Alexandre Desplat, Alice Felton, Alisa Payne, Alžběta Karásková, Al Nelson, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Andrea Calderwood, Andrew Lowe, Andy Jurgensen, Anthony Carlino, Anthony Katagas, Archie Madekwe, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Avy Kaufman, Ayo Burgess, Baz Sells, Ben Barker, Ben Jackson, Benicio Del Toro, Benny Burtt, Bernard Bellew, Brad Zoern, Brandon K. McLaughlin, Brandon Proctor, Carey Mulligan, Cassandra Kulukundis, Charlie Noble, Chase Infiniti, Christian Cooke, Christian Mänz, Chris Welcker, Christopher Scarabosio, Chloé Zhao, Cillian Murphy, Claire Le Combe, Cliona Furey, Dan Laustsen, Daniel Barrett, David Borenstein, David Zaretti, Dean Atta, Dennis Berardi, Darius Khondji, and Domee Shi.
Ed Guiney, Ed Talfan, Edem Kelman, Eli Bush, Emilie Lesclaux, Emma Donoghue, Emma Norton, Emma Stone, Emily Watson, Eoin Doran, Eric Saindon, Eskil Vogt, Ethan Hawke, Félix De Givry, Fiona Crombie, Florencia Martin, Francine Maisler, Frances Hannon, François Lambert, Gareth John, Gavin Round, Geeta Gandbhir, Georgie Wileman, Georgia Bayliff, Glen McIntosh, Glenn Freemantle, Greg Chapman, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Hannah Beachler, Hannah Thomas, Harriette Wright, , Harry Lighton, Helle Faber, Helen Fielding, Hollie Bryan, Howard Bargroff, Huiju Park, Hunter Andrews, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Ivan Busquets, Jack Fisk, Jack King, Jacob Elordi, Jafar Panahi, James Griffiths, Jared Bush, Jerskin Fendrix, Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, J.P. Vine, Joachim Trier, Joe Letteri, Jonathan Eirich, Jonny Greenwood, Jordan Samuel, José Antonio Garcia, José Granell, Josh Hyams, Josh Safdie, Juan Peralta, Julia Vernon, Kaouther Ben Hania, and Kate Hawley.
Kate Hudson, Kath Mattock, Kathryn Ferguson, Kay Georgiou, Keith Alfred Dawson, Kirk Baxter, Kirk Jones, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Kyra Panchenko, Lakshmipriya Devi, Laura Blount, Laura Poitras, Lauren Evans, Lee Groombridge, Leonardo DiCaprio, Liane-Cho Han, Liza Marshall, Lucy Meer, Luis Hindman, Lynne Ramsay, Maggie O'Farrell, Mailys Vallade, Malgosia Turzanska, Marc Evans, Marc Robinson, Maria Ekerhovd, Marie Deehan, Mark Coulier, Mark Obenhaus, Mary Alice Drumm, Matt Houghton, Max Porter, Max Richter, Megan Many, Michaela Manas Malina, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Bauman, Michael Morris, Michelle Mizner, Mike Fontaine, Mike Hill, Miles Caton, Miyako Bellizzi, Monique Champagne, Mstyslav Chernov, Myrid Carten, Nadim Cheikhrouha, Nathan Hendren, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Nicolas Chevallier, Nicolas Gonda, Nicole Stafford, Nidia Santiago, Nikon Kwantu, Noah Reich, Odessa A'Zion, Oliver Laxe, Olivia Streisand, Paul Mescal, Paul Tazewell, Paul Thomas Anderson, Pavel Talankin, Peter Mullan, and Petra Costa.
Philippe Martin, Philippa Lowthorpe, Piers Tempest, Pippa Harris, Posy Sterling, Radovan Síbrt, Raney Aronson-Rath, Renate Reinsve, Richard Baneham, Richard Spooner, Ritesh Sidhwani, Robert Aramayo, Robert Harrington, Ronald Bronstein, Rose Byrne, Rupert Majendie, Ruth E. Carter, Ryan Coogler, Ryan Tudhope, Sam Bisbee, Sam Mendes, Sara Murphy, Sarah Nuth, Sev Ohanian, Shane Vieau, Madeline Sharafian, Shunika Terry, Siân Richards, Sophie Mas, Stacey Gregg, Stellan Skarsgård, Steve Boeddeker, Sufiyaan Salam, Tamara Deverell, Terry Palmer, Teyana Taylor, Tim Key, Tim Mielants, Timothée Chalamet, Tom Bullough, Tom Basden,Tony Villaflor, Trevor Matthews, Wale Davies, Will Tracy, Wunmi Mosaku, Yngvill Kolset Haga, Yoni Golijov, Yorgos Lanthimos, Yvett Merino, and Zinzi Coogler.
Who's Presenting During the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards? The nominees and guests set to present include Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Karen Gillan, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.
Who's Performing During the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards? Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters singing sensations Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (aka Huntr/X) will be on hand to perform the record-breaking track "Golden." In addition, Jessie Ware will perform a cover of one of Barbara Streisand's songs in a moving tribute during the "In Memoriam" moment.
Who Are the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards Special Award Recipients?
- Dame Donna Langley will be honored with this year's BAFTA Fellowship, the arts charity's highest accolade. The British Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment will be celebrated for her prolific career and as one of the most influential and respected figures in the entertainment industry.
- Clare Binns, Creative Director of PictureHouse Cinemas, will be presented with BAFTA's Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award to recognize her role in championing diverse and fiercely independent work on big screens around the UK.
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees
Here's a look back at last month, when David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood announced the nominations for the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards, followed by a rundown of the categories and nominees:
Best Film
HAMNET Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes
MARTY SUPREME Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson
SENTIMENTAL VALUE Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
SINNERS Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler
Outstanding British Film
28 YEARS LATER Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland
THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key
BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan
DIE MY LOVE Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch
H IS FOR HAWK Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue
HAMNET Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Speilberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O'Farrell
I SWEAR Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest
MR BURTON Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough
PILLION Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
STEVE Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
THE CEREMONY Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)
MY FATHER'S SHADOW Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)
PILLION Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)
A WANT IN HER Myrid Carten (Director)
WASTEMAN Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)
Film Not in the English Language
IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin
THE SECRET AGENT Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux
SENTIMENTAL VALUE Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
SIRĀT Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral
THE VOICE OF HIND RAJAB Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha
Documentary
2000 METERS TO ANDRIIVKA Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath
APOCALYPSE IN THE TROPICS Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino
COVER-UP Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev
MR. NOBODY AGAINST PUTIN David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková
THE PERFECT NEIGHBOR Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee
Animated Film
ELIO Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm
LITTLE AMÉLIE Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon
ZOOTROPOLIS 2 Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino
Children's & Family Film
ARCO Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman
BOONG Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani
LILO & STITCH Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich
ZOOTROPOLIS 2 Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino
Director
BUGONIA Yorgos Lanthimos
HAMNET Chloé Zhao
MARTY SUPREME Josh Safdie
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Paul Thomas Anderson
SENTIMENTAL VALUE Joachim Trier
SINNERS Ryan Coogler
Original Screenplay
I SWEAR Kirk Jones
MARTY SUPREME Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
THE SECRET AGENT Kleber Mendonça Filho
SENTIMENTAL VALUE Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
SINNERS Ryan Coogler
Adapted Screenplay
THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND Tom Basden, Tim Key
BUGONIA Will Tracy
HAMNET Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Paul Thomas Anderson
PILLION Harry Lighton
Leading Actress
JESSIE BUCKLEY Hamnet
ROSE BYRNE If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
KATE HUDSON Song Sung Blue
CHASE INFINITI One Battle After Another
RENATE REINSVE Sentimental Value
EMMA STONE Bugonia
Leading Actor
ROBERT ARAMAYO I Swear
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET Marty Supreme
LEONARDO DICAPRIO One Battle After Another
ETHAN HAWKE Blue Moon
MICHAEL B. JORDAN Sinners
JESSE PLEMONS Bugonia
Supporting Actress
ODESSA A'ZION Marty Supreme
INGA IBSDOTTER LILLEAAS Sentimental Value
WUNMI MOSAKU Sinners
CAREY MULLIGAN The Ballad of Wallis Island
TEYANA TAYLOR One Battle After Another
EMILY WATSON Hamnet
Supporting Actor
BENICIO DEL TORO One Battle After Another
JACOB ELORDI Frankenstein
PAUL MESCAL Hamnet
PETER MULLAN I Swear
SEAN PENN One Battle After Another
STELLAN SKARSGÅRD Sentimental Value
Casting
I SWEAR Lauren Evans
MARTY SUPREME Jennifer Venditti
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Cassandra Kulukundis
SENTIMENTAL VALUE Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman
SINNERS Francine Maisler
Cinematography
FRANKENSTEIN Dan Laustsen
MARTY SUPREME Darius Khondji
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Michael Bauman
SINNERS Autumn Durald Arkapaw
TRAIN DREAMS Adolpho Veloso
Editing
F1 Stephen Mirrione
A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE Kirk Baxter
MARTY SUPREME Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Andy Jurgensen
SINNERS Michael P. Shawver
Costume Design
FRANKENSTEIN Kate Hawley
HAMNET Malgosia Turzanska
MARTY SUPREME Miyako Bellizzi
SINNERS Ruth E. Carter
WICKED: FOR GOOD Paul Tazewell
Make-up & Hair
FRANKENSTEIN Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many
HAMNET Nicole Stafford
MARTY SUPREME Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine
SINNERS Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine
WICKED: FOR GOOD Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth
Original Score
BUGONIA Jerskin Fendrix
FRANKENSTEIN Alexandre Desplat
HAMNET Max Richter
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Jonny Greenwood
SINNERS Ludwig Göransson
Production Design
FRANKENSTEIN Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
HAMNET Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
MARTY SUPREME Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
SINNERS Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne
Sound
F1 Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta
FRANKENSTEIN Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
SINNERS Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco
WARFARE Glenn Freemantle, Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner
Special Visual Effects
AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon
F1 Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington
FRANKENSTEIN Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer
THE LOST BUS Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti
British Short Animation
CARDBOARD J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina
SOLSTICE Luke Angus
TWO BLACK BOYS IN PARADISE Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson
British Short Film
MAGID / ZAFAR Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks
NOSTALGIE Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock
TERENCE Edem Kelman, Noah Reich
THIS IS ENDOMETRIOSIS Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright
WELCOME HOME FRECKLES Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
ROBERT ARAMAYO
MILES CATON
CHASE INFINITI
ARCHIE MADEKWE
POSY STERLING