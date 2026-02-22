Posted in: BBC, Current News, Movies, TV | Tagged: BAFTA Awards, baftas

2026 BAFTA Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More

Kicking off at 7 pm UK time (2 pm ET) on BBC One and iPlayer and hosted by Alan Cumming, here's your viewing guide for the 2026 BAFTA Awards.

Article Summary Find out how to watch the 2026 BAFTA Awards live from Royal Festival Hall in London

Alan Cumming hosts, with top stars attending, presenting, and performing on stage

See the full list of 2026 BAFTA nominees across major categories, from Best Film to Rising Star

Discover who will receive honorary BAFTA Awards and enjoy exclusive event highlights

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview/viewing guide to the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards! We've got a rundown of everything you need to know, including when/where to watch, who's hosting, who's on tap to attend and present, who's set to perform, who's on tap for special awards/honors, and (of course) the nominees themselves.

When & Where Can I Watch the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards? Stemming from Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, the awards ceremony will air/stream live at 7 pm UK time (2 pm ET) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (might want to consider VPM options). In the U.S., you can check out the awards broadcast at 8 pm ET on E! You can also join Ali Plumb and Clara Amfo on the red carpet at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 as they chat to guests and nominees about the exciting evening ahead (which we have waiting for you below).

Who's Hosting the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards? Actor, writer, producer, and presenter Alan Cumming will host:

As a multi-award-winning actor, writer, producer and TV host, Alan Cumming is renowned for his celebrated career in the arts, spanning television, film, and theatre. From his Tony and Olivier award-winning performance in "Cabaret," to his memorable performance in "The Good Wife" – for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor as well as an Emmy for his work as an executive producer – Alan Cumming is recognised for his versatility both on-screen and behind the scenes. More recently, his signature charm has captivated TV audiences worldwide as host and producer of "The Traitors US," for which he has won four Emmys and two Critics' Choice awards. He is also the artistic director of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Which Nominees are Attending the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards? Oh yeah, there's a whole lot…

Abi Morgan, Adam Willis, Alan Moloney, Adolpho Veloso, Aidan Robert Brooks, Aimee Lou Wood, Akinola Davies Jr., Alessandra Orofino, Alexandre Desplat, Alice Felton, Alisa Payne, Alžběta Karásková, Al Nelson, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Andrea Calderwood, Andrew Lowe, Andy Jurgensen, Anthony Carlino, Anthony Katagas, Archie Madekwe, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Avy Kaufman, Ayo Burgess, Baz Sells, Ben Barker, Ben Jackson, Benicio Del Toro, Benny Burtt, Bernard Bellew, Brad Zoern, Brandon K. McLaughlin, Brandon Proctor, Carey Mulligan, Cassandra Kulukundis, Charlie Noble, Chase Infiniti, Christian Cooke, Christian Mänz, Chris Welcker, Christopher Scarabosio, Chloé Zhao, Cillian Murphy, Claire Le Combe, Cliona Furey, Dan Laustsen, Daniel Barrett, David Borenstein, David Zaretti, Dean Atta, Dennis Berardi, Darius Khondji, and Domee Shi. Ed Guiney, Ed Talfan, Edem Kelman, Eli Bush, Emilie Lesclaux, Emma Donoghue, Emma Norton, Emma Stone, Emily Watson, Eoin Doran, Eric Saindon, Eskil Vogt, Ethan Hawke, Félix De Givry, Fiona Crombie, Florencia Martin, Francine Maisler, Frances Hannon, François Lambert, Gareth John, Gavin Round, Geeta Gandbhir, Georgie Wileman, Georgia Bayliff, Glen McIntosh, Glenn Freemantle, Greg Chapman, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Hannah Beachler, Hannah Thomas, Harriette Wright, , Harry Lighton, Helle Faber, Helen Fielding, Hollie Bryan, Howard Bargroff, Huiju Park, Hunter Andrews, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Ivan Busquets, Jack Fisk, Jack King, Jacob Elordi, Jafar Panahi, James Griffiths, Jared Bush, Jerskin Fendrix, Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, J.P. Vine, Joachim Trier, Joe Letteri, Jonathan Eirich, Jonny Greenwood, Jordan Samuel, José Antonio Garcia, José Granell, Josh Hyams, Josh Safdie, Juan Peralta, Julia Vernon, Kaouther Ben Hania, and Kate Hawley. Kate Hudson, Kath Mattock, Kathryn Ferguson, Kay Georgiou, Keith Alfred Dawson, Kirk Baxter, Kirk Jones, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Kyra Panchenko, Lakshmipriya Devi, Laura Blount, Laura Poitras, Lauren Evans, Lee Groombridge, Leonardo DiCaprio, Liane-Cho Han, Liza Marshall, Lucy Meer, Luis Hindman, Lynne Ramsay, Maggie O'Farrell, Mailys Vallade, Malgosia Turzanska, Marc Evans, Marc Robinson, Maria Ekerhovd, Marie Deehan, Mark Coulier, Mark Obenhaus, Mary Alice Drumm, Matt Houghton, Max Porter, Max Richter, Megan Many, Michaela Manas Malina, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Bauman, Michael Morris, Michelle Mizner, Mike Fontaine, Mike Hill, Miles Caton, Miyako Bellizzi, Monique Champagne, Mstyslav Chernov, Myrid Carten, Nadim Cheikhrouha, Nathan Hendren, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Nicolas Chevallier, Nicolas Gonda, Nicole Stafford, Nidia Santiago, Nikon Kwantu, Noah Reich, Odessa A'Zion, Oliver Laxe, Olivia Streisand, Paul Mescal, Paul Tazewell, Paul Thomas Anderson, Pavel Talankin, Peter Mullan, and Petra Costa. Philippe Martin, Philippa Lowthorpe, Piers Tempest, Pippa Harris, Posy Sterling, Radovan Síbrt, Raney Aronson-Rath, Renate Reinsve, Richard Baneham, Richard Spooner, Ritesh Sidhwani, Robert Aramayo, Robert Harrington, Ronald Bronstein, Rose Byrne, Rupert Majendie, Ruth E. Carter, Ryan Coogler, Ryan Tudhope, Sam Bisbee, Sam Mendes, Sara Murphy, Sarah Nuth, Sev Ohanian, Shane Vieau, Madeline Sharafian, Shunika Terry, Siân Richards, Sophie Mas, Stacey Gregg, Stellan Skarsgård, Steve Boeddeker, Sufiyaan Salam, Tamara Deverell, Terry Palmer, Teyana Taylor, Tim Key, Tim Mielants, Timothée Chalamet, Tom Bullough, Tom Basden,Tony Villaflor, Trevor Matthews, Wale Davies, Will Tracy, Wunmi Mosaku, Yngvill Kolset Haga, Yoni Golijov, Yorgos Lanthimos, Yvett Merino, and Zinzi Coogler.

Who's Presenting During the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards? The nominees and guests set to present include Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Karen Gillan, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.

Who's Performing During the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards? Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters singing sensations Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (aka Huntr/X) will be on hand to perform the record-breaking track "Golden." In addition, Jessie Ware will perform a cover of one of Barbara Streisand's songs in a moving tribute during the "In Memoriam" moment.

Who Are the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards Special Award Recipients?

Dame Donna Langley will be honored with this year's BAFTA Fellowship, the arts charity's highest accolade. The British Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment will be celebrated for her prolific career and as one of the most influential and respected figures in the entertainment industry.

will be honored with this year's BAFTA Fellowship, the arts charity's highest accolade. The British Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment will be celebrated for her prolific career and as one of the most influential and respected figures in the entertainment industry. Clare Binns, Creative Director of PictureHouse Cinemas, will be presented with BAFTA's Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award to recognize her role in championing diverse and fiercely independent work on big screens around the UK.

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees

Here's a look back at last month, when David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood announced the nominations for the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards, followed by a rundown of the categories and nominees:

Best Film

HAMNET Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes

MARTY SUPREME Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson

SENTIMENTAL VALUE Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

SINNERS Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler

Outstanding British Film

28 YEARS LATER Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland

THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key

BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan

DIE MY LOVE Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch

H IS FOR HAWK Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue

HAMNET Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Speilberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O'Farrell

I SWEAR Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest

MR BURTON Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough

PILLION Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe

STEVE Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

THE CEREMONY Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)

MY FATHER'S SHADOW Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)

PILLION Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)

A WANT IN HER Myrid Carten (Director)

WASTEMAN Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)

Film Not in the English Language

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin

THE SECRET AGENT Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux

SENTIMENTAL VALUE Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

SIRĀT Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral

THE VOICE OF HIND RAJAB Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha

Documentary

2000 METERS TO ANDRIIVKA Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath

APOCALYPSE IN THE TROPICS Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino

COVER-UP Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev

MR. NOBODY AGAINST PUTIN David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková

THE PERFECT NEIGHBOR Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee

Animated Film

ELIO Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm

LITTLE AMÉLIE Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon

ZOOTROPOLIS 2 Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

Children's & Family Film

ARCO Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman

BOONG Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani

LILO & STITCH Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich

ZOOTROPOLIS 2 Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

Director

BUGONIA Yorgos Lanthimos

HAMNET Chloé Zhao

MARTY SUPREME Josh Safdie

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Paul Thomas Anderson

SENTIMENTAL VALUE Joachim Trier

SINNERS Ryan Coogler

Original Screenplay

I SWEAR Kirk Jones

MARTY SUPREME Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

THE SECRET AGENT Kleber Mendonça Filho

SENTIMENTAL VALUE Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

SINNERS Ryan Coogler

Adapted Screenplay

THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND Tom Basden, Tim Key

BUGONIA Will Tracy

HAMNET Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Paul Thomas Anderson

PILLION Harry Lighton

Leading Actress

JESSIE BUCKLEY Hamnet

ROSE BYRNE If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

KATE HUDSON Song Sung Blue

CHASE INFINITI One Battle After Another

RENATE REINSVE Sentimental Value

EMMA STONE Bugonia

Leading Actor

ROBERT ARAMAYO I Swear

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET Marty Supreme

LEONARDO DICAPRIO One Battle After Another

ETHAN HAWKE Blue Moon

MICHAEL B. JORDAN Sinners

JESSE PLEMONS Bugonia

Supporting Actress

ODESSA A'ZION Marty Supreme

INGA IBSDOTTER LILLEAAS Sentimental Value

WUNMI MOSAKU Sinners

CAREY MULLIGAN The Ballad of Wallis Island

TEYANA TAYLOR One Battle After Another

EMILY WATSON Hamnet

Supporting Actor

BENICIO DEL TORO One Battle After Another

JACOB ELORDI Frankenstein

PAUL MESCAL Hamnet

PETER MULLAN I Swear

SEAN PENN One Battle After Another

STELLAN SKARSGÅRD Sentimental Value

Casting

I SWEAR Lauren Evans

MARTY SUPREME Jennifer Venditti

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Cassandra Kulukundis

SENTIMENTAL VALUE Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman

SINNERS Francine Maisler

Cinematography

FRANKENSTEIN Dan Laustsen

MARTY SUPREME Darius Khondji

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Michael Bauman

SINNERS Autumn Durald Arkapaw

TRAIN DREAMS Adolpho Veloso

Editing

F1 Stephen Mirrione

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE Kirk Baxter

MARTY SUPREME Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Andy Jurgensen

SINNERS Michael P. Shawver

Costume Design

FRANKENSTEIN Kate Hawley

HAMNET Malgosia Turzanska

MARTY SUPREME Miyako Bellizzi

SINNERS Ruth E. Carter

WICKED: FOR GOOD Paul Tazewell

Make-up & Hair

FRANKENSTEIN Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many

HAMNET Nicole Stafford

MARTY SUPREME Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine

SINNERS Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine

WICKED: FOR GOOD Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth

Original Score

BUGONIA Jerskin Fendrix

FRANKENSTEIN Alexandre Desplat

HAMNET Max Richter

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Jonny Greenwood

SINNERS Ludwig Göransson

Production Design

FRANKENSTEIN Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

HAMNET Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

MARTY SUPREME Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

SINNERS Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne

Sound

F1 Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta

FRANKENSTEIN Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

SINNERS Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco

WARFARE Glenn Freemantle, Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner

Special Visual Effects

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon

F1 Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington

FRANKENSTEIN Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer

THE LOST BUS Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti

British Short Animation

CARDBOARD J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina

SOLSTICE Luke Angus

TWO BLACK BOYS IN PARADISE Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson

British Short Film

MAGID / ZAFAR Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks

NOSTALGIE Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock

TERENCE Edem Kelman, Noah Reich

THIS IS ENDOMETRIOSIS Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright

WELCOME HOME FRECKLES Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

ROBERT ARAMAYO

MILES CATON

CHASE INFINITI

ARCHIE MADEKWE

POSY STERLING

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!