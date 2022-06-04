5 Ways AEW Rampage Cheesed Off The Chadster This Week

AEW Rampage was back to its normal start time of 10PM Eastern last night after weeks of shuffling around the schedule for the NBA Playoffs, which, in The Chadster's opinion, was just so unfair to WWE. But that was only the beginning of what would be an hour-long affront to everything The Chadster holds sacred. And The Chadster is going to tell you all about every way AEW Rampage totally cheesed The Chadster off this week.

5 Things About AEW Rampage That Totally Cheesed Off The Chadster

The Young Bucks defeated The Lucha Brothers after the Bucks pulled off Penta's mask, causing him to lay on the mat covering his face while they pinned Rey Fenix. Everyone has seen this match hundreds of times before, but the crowd still went nuts over the match, which is just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business. Why doesn't the crowd go nuts when WWE puts on the same rematches over and over? The Chadster will tell you: bias. There's absolutely no objectivity amongst wrestling fans, except for true fans like The Chadster.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks crushed some jobbers in about a minute. Personally, The Chadster doesn't appreciate the way AEW continues to try to build up its homegrown stars when they have so many former WWE stars on the roster. Then again, The Chadster would be pretty cheesed off by AEW pushing those stars too. It would be better for everyone if AEW just stopped pushing anyone, closed up shop, and left WWE to be the industry-dominating monopoly The Chadster loved before 2019.

Athena scored a big win over Kiera Hogan as AEW builds to an eventual match between the former Ember Moon and TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The Chadster is really cheesed off that Athena signed with AEW after everything WWE did for her. And why? Because WWE gave her a lackluster main roster push before sending her back to NXT and eventually firing her? WWE giveth and WWE taketh away. But that doesn't give Athena the right to literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back!

CM Punk announced that he's injured, but he isn't relinquishing the AEW Championship. Instead, AEW will crown an interim champion at Forbidden Door, which is just so messed up and just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business. Now, everyone will be wondering who will face an AEW star at Forbidden Door, which is yet another way that AEW and NJPW are ganging up to bully WWE by causing interest in alternative wrestling products. And CM Punk still gets to remain champion at the same time?! Auughh man! So unfair!

Scorpio Sky retained the TNT Championship in a main event match with Dante Martin, showcasing two AEW stars, one in his prime and one a star of the future, and in the process, they totally RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! Furthermore, the commentary team spent most of the match explaining the confusing situation with the AEW Championship, which is totally ripping off the way WWE disrespects secondary titles. But will AEW give WWE credit for inventing it? Of course not!

Once again, there wasn't a single thing about AEW Rampage that didn't totally cheese The Chadster off, which isn't surprising since Tony Khan's mission in life is to make The Chadster miserable with his booking, and let The Chadster tell you, this week, he definitely succeeded… which just cheeses The Chadster of even more!

