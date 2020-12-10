A Creepshow Holiday Special Official Trailer Brings the Ho-Ho-Horror

Last month, we learned that AMC Networks' Shudder would be stuffing our stockings this holiday season with A Creepshow Holiday Special on December 18th. Now we're getting a better look at the yuletide horrors that await viewers next week with a look at the official trailer for the special- but not before we also take a look at new preview images. "The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in true Creepshow fashion," said series showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead). "Reimagining how we look at the holidays and Santa Claus with an outrageous ensemble cast, a myriad of creepy crawlies and a few thrills and chills shouldn't be missed."

In the holiday-themed, hour-long episode "Shapeshifters Anonymous," an anxious man who fears he's a murderer searches for answers for his "unique condition" from an unusual support group. Starring Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), the special is written and directed by Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call). "This year has been Shudder's biggest and best yet, and we wanted to thank our million-plus members with one last surprise. Greg Nicotero gift-wrapped the perfect present, an irreverent Christmas-themed Creepshow packed with humor, heart, and gore galore," said Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager.

Shudder's A Creepshow Holiday Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment; Mitchell Galin is a producer.