A Gentleman in Moscow: Ewan McGregor Series Taps Sam Miller to Direct

Sam Miller (Surface, I May Destroy You, Luther) is set to direct and executive produce the upcoming UK drama A Gentleman in Moscow. The limited-run series will star Ewan McGregor and debut exclusively on Paramount+ internationally and Showtime in the US. The series, which is an adaptation of Amor Towles' best-selling novel of the same name, will be produced by eOne in association with Paramount.

Here's a Look at A Gentleman in Moscow

McGregor (Trainspotting) will play Count Alexander Rostov, who's described as on the "wrong side of history following the Russian Revolution. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel's doors, Rostov's reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family, and love." The actor's coming off reprising his Star Wars prequel role in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Some of Sam Miller's Other Works

Miller recently directed & executive produced the psychological series Surface; Apple and Hello Sunshine. He also worked on the Michaela Coel series I May Destroy You, for which he won a BAFTA and scored three Emmy nominations for the Idris Elba-starred series Luther. A Gentleman in Moscow is written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom). It is the first production to come through eOne's first-look deal with Tom Harper's Popcorn Storm Pictures. Harper (War and Peace, Peaky Blinders) will also executive produce the show with Xavier Marchand (Nautilus, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), McGregor, and Towles | The Hollywood Reporter.