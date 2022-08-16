Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor on Liam Neeson's Return, What It Meant To Him

It's been 23 years since Liam Neeson physically appeared as Qui-Gon Jinn in 1999's Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The former Jedi master met his unfortunate end at the hands of Darth Maul (Ray Park), that saw him and his padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) battle the Sith lord during their climactic battle. As part of Qui-Gon's final wishes, Ben promised to train Anakin Skywalker to become a Jedi as the prophesized one to bring balance to the Force. While it didn't quite work out (at least, on the surface), Jedi and padawan were reunited at the end of the first season of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi saw Ben interacting with Qui-Gon as a Force ghost. McGregor spoke about working with Neeson again at Boston's Fan Expo (via Comicbook.com).

Obi-Wan Star Ewan McGregor on Liam Neeson's Return

"Liam is a hero of mine," McGregor said. "Liam has got to be, I don't know, ten years, maybe a bit more, older than I. So when I was growing up and wanting to be an actor, I was always watching Liam Neeson's work, and he was involved in some beautiful work as a younger actor. And so to get the chance to work with him and to have this great relationship that we got to create together is fantastic, and to get the chance to work with himself again on the series right at the end."

Previously, Neeson denied any future involvement at the time when asked if his character would make an appearance on the Disney+ series. Andrew Garfield also denied initial reports about his return for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it's not like either actor could break their NDAs, right? It was officially announced Neeson would reprise the role in the animated series Tales of the Jedi. The actor reprised the role previously on a few occasions in the Disney era only in a voiceover capacity with The Clone Wars and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.