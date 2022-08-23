Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney+ Releases "A Jedi's Return" BTS Doc Trailer

Lucasfilm released the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a behind-the-scenes look at the Star Wars Disney+ series that features the returns of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan "Ben" Kenobi and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Both reprised their roles for the first time in live-action since 2005's Revenge of the Sith, which was prior to Disney's purchase of the studio. The events of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after RotS that sees the Jedi knight trying to lie low from the Galactic Empire while looking after Anakin's son Luke on Tatooine, but from a distance as Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Beru (Bonnie Piesse) are Luke's guardians.

The series, from promotion to execution, does pull a bit of bait-and-switch as it ends up being Ben trying to rescue Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from a kidnapping that draws the Jedi out of hiding. The trailer shows McGregor in plain clothes in front of highlights of his character A New Hope (1977), originally played by Sir Alec Guinness. "I remember clearly the first time I saw Star Wars," McGregor began before Guinness first utters the character's trademark catchphrase, "Hello there."

"It's a surreal world to be a part of," Christensen said, who took over the role of Anakin from Jake Lloyd in 2002's Attack of the Clones and originated by David Prowse in the original trilogy. The trailer then cuts away to him and McGregor in the prequels and behind-the-scenes montage. "Coming back to it after all these years was very meaningful to me." As it shifts to the TV series, "My first day on set, I shouted 'Obi-Wan!'" he continued. "I saw a hand go up." Also highlighted in the trailer are showrunner Deborah Chow and actor Moses Ingram, who plays Inquisitor Reva. Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return streams on September 8th.