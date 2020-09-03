A.P. Bio Teacher of the Year Jack Griffin Recaps Seasons 1 & 2

We kicked off the road to the third season of Peacock's A.P. Bio with interviews with series stars Glenn Howerton (Jack Griffin), Lyric Lewis (Stef), Mary Sohn (Mary), Jean Villepique (Michelle), and Paula Pell (Helen), each of them offering their perspectives on the series' return and what viewers can expect. Now, the day arrives and the doors to Whitlock High have been thrown open and- wait, what? Oh, you're not sure you know everything you need to know about the first two seasons to jump into the third? Well, you're in luck (we think) because Jack's got you covered.

That's right, our favorite "Teacher of the Year" is here to offer you a down-n-dirty look back at what came before and what you should keep in mind for the third season. Remember: Jack promised to never teach A.P. Bio, but that doesn't mean he can't "learn" us on A.P. Bio:

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.