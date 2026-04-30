Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: ducktales, NECA

NECA Unveils New Disney's DuckTales Huey, Dewey, and Louie Set

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime as NECA is stepping into the wonderful world of DuckTales with new Ultimate 7” figures

A hit Disney cartoon is coming to life from NECA as they announce a new collection of 7" scale figures for DuckTales! Huey, Dewey, and Louie are the adventurous triplets who are the heart of DuckTales. As the grandnephews of Scrooge McDuck, they are always joining in on some dangerous globe-trotting quests for treasure and mystery. While they look identical, their personalities set them apart. Huey is the more logical and responsible one, Dewey is full of energy and ready to jump into danger, and Louie is laid-back and full of charm.

NECA was sure to give each duck its iconic color scheme and different expressions. These figures are based on the classic animated series that originally aired from 1987 to 1990. The cel-shaded deco and themed accessories capture this classic series, which will include a Junior Woodchucks guidebook, backpacks, a fishing pole, and a net. DuckTales action figures were not on the 2026 bingo sheet, but they are nicely sculpted, packed with detail, and fun to see. Pre-orders for the DuckTales Huey, Dewey, and Louie 3-pack are up for pre-order for $39.99, with an October 2026 release date. Be on the lookout for more figures in the new DuckTales collection with Launchpad McQuack, Gizmoduck, and the richest duck in the world, Scrooge McDuck.

Disney's DuckTales – Ultimate Huey, Dewey, and Louie 3-Pack

"DuckTales has landed at NECA! Celebrate the timeless and beloved characters from the classic '80s Disney Afternoon cartoon with new Ultimate action figures. Donald Duck's iconic nephews are presented in all their mischievous, adventurous, and color-coded glory. The Huey, Dewey, and Louie action figures stand in 7-inch scale and come loaded with accessories: interchangeable hands, Junior Woodchucks guidebook, net, backpacks, treasure maps, fishing pole, and tackle box. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with VHS homage artwork."

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