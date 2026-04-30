Star Wars: Galactic Racer Announced For October 2026 Launch

Posted in: Games, Lucasfilm Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fuse Games, Secret Mode, star wars, Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Star Wars: Galactic Racer Announced For October Launch

Star Wars: Galactic Racer has been given a new speedy trailer, along with the confirmation of its release in October

Article Summary Star Wars: Galactic Racer speeds toward an October 2026 launch, with a new trailer showing off its high-speed action.

Fuse Games, Secret Mode, and Lucasfilm Games promise repulsorcraft racing across iconic Star Wars tracks and worlds.

Race landspeeders, speeder bikes, skim speeders, and podracers in a story-driven campaign set after the Empire's fall.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer also teases PvP grudge matches, deep vehicle customization, and risky Outer Rim competition.

Fuse Games and Secret Mode, working with Lucasfilm Games, have confirmed the official launch date for Star Wars: Galactic Racer. The latest trailer for the title showcases many of the vehicles you'll be able to use, as well as some of the iconic tracks you might recognize from the franchise, as this is the galactic racing game a lot of us wish we had for the past 25+ years, ever since Star Wars Episode I: Racer was released for the N64. But this is more than just podracing, as you'll have a plethora of options available to you, with the option to race online against other players (which we haven't seen many details about yet). Enjoy the trailer and details from the team here as the game will launch on October 6, 2026.

Now This is Podracing! Star Wars: Galactic Racer Arrives This October

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a high-stakes reinvention of racing born in the lawless Outer Rim of the Star Wars galaxy. The Empire's grip on the galaxy has finally broken, and with its fall comes a new obsession: speed. As the New Republic struggles to rebuild, gambling, entertainment, and glory fuel a booming underground. Out of this chaos, The Galactic League is born: an unsanctioned racing circuit where syndicates sponsor pilots, fortunes are won and lost in seconds, and only the bold survive. No Force. No prophecy. Just skill, strategy, and the will to rise.

Slam, shunt, and takedown rivals across varied circuits as you pilot landspeeders, speeder bikes, skim speeders, and podracers. The greater the risk, the greater the reward. Join The Galactic League, an unsanctioned racing circuit born in the lawless Outer Rim. Become Shade, a lone racer chasing revenge and glory. Pilot different classes of repulsorcraft each with distinct physics and playstyles. Build a ride that showcases your style and gives you a competitive edge. Ride solo through a story-driven campaign of shifting alliances or brave strategic PvP grudge matches where reputation rides with you. Prove yourself through intense rivalries and escalating challenges. Every choice shapes your prospects as you build your status in The Galactic League.

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