Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: disney, ducktales, NECA

Launchpad McQuack Arrives with NECA's New Disney's DuckTales Figures

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime as NECA is stepping into the wonderful world of DuckTales with new Ultimate 7” figures

DuckTales is a classic animated series that originally aired from 1987 to 1990 and remained hugely popular throughout the early 1990s in reruns and syndication. Produced by Walt Disney Television Animation, the show follows the adventures of Scrooge McDuck and his grandnephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, as they travel the globe in search of treasure and excitement. One of the show's standout characters is Launchpad McQuack, Scrooge's loyal but accident-prone pilot. NECA was sure to add Launchpad to their brand new set of 7" scale action figures.

Every DuckTales collection needs a Launchpad McQuack, and NECA delivers with an impressive figure that brings him right off the TV. Take to the air in style with NECA, which includes Launchpad with a variety of swappable hands, an extra head, a pilot manual, and a walkie-talkie. The details on this figure are nicely captured with a fun cel-shaded deco that brings the cartoon character to life like never before. DuckTales fans can pre-order NECA's Launchpad McQuack figure now for $39.99, with an October 2026 release date. Be on the lookout for more figures in the new DuckTales collection with the heroic Gizmoduck, a 3-Pack featuring Huey, Dewie, and Louie, as well as the richest duck in Duckburg, with Scrooge McDuck! Life is like a hurricane, here in Duckburg!

Disney's DuckTales – Ultimate Launchpad McQuack

"DuckTales has landed at NECA! Celebrate the timeless and beloved characters from the classic '80s Disney Afternoon cartoon with new Ultimate action figures. Whether he's making a smooth landing or a spectacular one, Launchpad McQuack is Scrooge McDuck's loyal and big-hearted pilot, always eager for the next adventure. Standing at 7 inches, this figure includes interchangeable heads and hands, a radio, a map, and a rope. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with VHS homage artwork."

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