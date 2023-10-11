Posted in: ABC, Disney+, NFL, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: Aaron Rodgers, nfl, opinion, pat mcafee, travis kelce

Aaron Rodgers Says He Wants to Debate Travis Kelce, Facts on Vaccines

On Pat McAfee's show, Aaron Rodgers said he wants to debate Travis Kelce on COVID & vaccines - and wants Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on his team.

Maybe he was getting a little stir-crazy from sitting at home with an injury. Maybe he was jealous of all the good press that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been getting since his "friendship" with Taylor Swift went public. Whatever the reason, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has an issue with Kelce – and Kelce's position on COVID-19 and vaccines. It first started on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show when Rodgers took a dig at Kelce's partnership with Pfizer to encourage folks to get their flu shots and COVID-19 boosters by calling him "Mr. Pfizer." While the rest of us were left wondering if Rodgers had already forgotten his "complicated" recent history on the subject, Kelce responded by taking the "Mr. Pfizer" nickname as a compliment. "I thought it was pretty good. I mean, with the 'stache right now, I look like a guy named 'Mr. Pfizer.' Who knew I'd get into the vaxx war with Aaron Rodgers, man? 'Mr. Pfizer' vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man," Kelce said, adding a reminder at the end to Rodgers about who writes his checks – Jets owner Woody Johnson, heir to the vaccine-producing Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune.

But Rodgers wasn't willing to let it end there, returning to McAfee's show this week to challenge Kelce to an on-air debate – adding that he could have 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (whose siblings just went public with a statement of no confidence in RFK, Jr. being suited to run for office) and that Kelce could have Dr. Anthony Fauci ("or some other pharmacrat") on his team. "Mr. Pfizer said he didn't think he'd be in a vax war with me," Rodgers said on McAfee's (every annoying member on Entourage rolled into one over-caffeinated nightmare) show – dropping that nickname he had for Kelce like he trademarked/copyrighted it. "This ain't a war, homie, [Ed. Note: Ugh. Stop. You're old. That's embarrassing]; this is just conversation. But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the podcast. Come on the show. Let's have a conversation. Let's do it like in 'John Wick 4,' so we both have a second—someone to help us out." Okay, but two conditions if we were representing Kelce. First, Rodgers has to donate $1M for every "fact" he or RFK, Jr. make that can't be confirmed (and no, any variation of "but that's what they want you to believe" can't be an excuse). Second, the moment Rodgers and/or RFK, Jr. cite research from "Doctors" Doolittle, Seuss, Who, Strange, Doom, etc., the debate immediately ends.

"Mr. Pfizer said he didn't think he'd be in a vax war with me.. this isn't a war this is just conversation.. Come on the show and we'll have a conversation" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Kv85yjaqRZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at that clip from the Chiefs presser from last week when Kelce responded to Rodgers' comments:

Travis Kelce on Aaron Rodgers calling him "Mr. Pfizer" on Tuesday: "I thought it was pretty good. With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson and Johnson family over there."… https://t.co/gTNfrcmnv1 pic.twitter.com/KubjHD0gEr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's what Rodgers originally had to say while spending some of his spare time on McAfee's show – clearly not under the influence of any kind of horse tranquilizers, Drano blood transfusions, or any other "popular online COVID homebrew cures":

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!