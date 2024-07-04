Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: abc news, George Stephanopoulos, Joe Biden, trump

ABC Moves Up President Biden/Stephanopoulos Interview to This Friday

ABC News announced that President Joe Biden's one-on-one interview with George Stephanopoulos will now air this Friday, July 5th, at 8 pm ET.

After the fallout from the debate between President Joe Biden and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and Convicted Felon Donald Trump left President Biden's future as the Democrats' top ticket for 2024, we learned on Tuesday that President Biden would be sitting down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos (Good Morning America, This Week) at the end of this week. Here's what the original plan was: Stephanopoulos was going to join President Biden on the campaign trail – with a first look at their conversation airing on Friday, July 5th, on ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir. In addition, portions of the interview were set to hit screens on Saturday and Sunday, as well – courtesy of ABC's Good Morning America. The full, extended interview was being saved for This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, July 7th – with Good Morning America also offering a look on Monday, July 8th.

But a lot has changed over the past 48 hours, with President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris looking to keep the ticket together and fight on – even as some big names from within their own party (and party donors) publicly urge President Biden to step aside. In a move meant to counter the growing movement against his remaining at the top of the ticket, President Biden's interview with Stephanopoulos will now air in its entirety in primetime this Friday on ABC, kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT. Along with his future as a POTUS candidate, President Biden is expected to address the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 vote granting Trump and all future U.S. Presidents immunity from any acts in office that they commit as long as they can be covered as part of their official duties as POTUS, the threat posed by the real-life "The Handmaid's Tale" agenda called "Project 2025," and more.

