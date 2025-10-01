Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: Absolum

Absolum Video Game Getting Animated TV Series Adaptation

Beat-'em-up video game Absolum is coming out on October 9th, with developer Dotemu and Supamonks already at work on a TV series adaptation.

Article Summary Absolum, a new beat-'em-up video game from Dotemu, launches on October 9th for consoles and PC.

Supamonks and Dotemu are teaming up to create an animated TV series adaptation of Absolum's universe.

The TV series aims to expand Absolum’s lore and reach a wider audience beyond gamers.

Supamonks brings its expertise in animation to lead production on the ambitious Absolum animated series.

Supamonks, a production studio specialising in animation, and Dotemu, an independent video game publisher, announced today that they will team up to make an animated series adaptation of the video game Absolum. The game will be released on 9 October on consoles and PC.

Absolum combines Dotemu and Guard Crush's mastery in beat 'em up gameplay with Supamonks' best-in-class art and animation. With its fast-paced action and endless replayability, Absolum will challenge you with multiple paths to explore and unpredictable encounters for a new experience each time you play.

This new release will mark Absolum's first foray into the world of animation, offering fans of the game a whole new way to explore its captivating universe. Supamonks will oversee the production of this ambitious series, leveraging their renowned expertise in creating high-quality animated content.

From Video Game to Animated Series, The World of Absolum Is Growing

The collaboration between Supamonks and Dotemu is part of an effort to build upon Absolum's lore and narrative, expanding its universe beyond the game. The adaptation represents a unique opportunity to reach a wider audience while staying true to the essence of the original game.

"We are particularly excited about making this animated series because Supamonks has been involved in the Absolum project since its inception. Our teams have helped shape this universe right from the very start, and being able to now transform it into an animated series feels like a logical and exciting next step in our work. It is a unique opportunity to add a new dimension to a world we already know so well," Julien Bagnol-Roy, CEO of Supamonks, shared.

Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu, added, "As the first original production in our portfolio, Absolum has been given special attention at every stage of its development. Thanks to the game's lore, art, and narrative development, we are certain it will be transformed into an incredible TV series—one that we would love to watch ourselves! The quality of their work and their involvement in the game's artistic direction make Supamonks the ideal partner for this ambitious project."

