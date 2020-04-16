AC Slater Flexes His Wit in Peacock's Saved by the Bell Sequel Teaser

The teaser for Peacock's Saved by the Bell sequel is best summed up in a single scene. While reminiscing AC Slater (Mario Lopez), the gym teacher at his alma mater Bayside High, asks Jesse (Elizabeth Berkley), "Remember how much fun high school used to be?" She responds, "Can you believe that was like 30 years ago?" Seeing the two interact again brought in warm fuzzies following the show in the 1990s. It also gave viewers a sense of Berkley's Jesse has aged rather gracefully on a number of levels, while Lopez's Slater continues to make his vampire clan proud.

We are then introduced to Bayside in 2020 featuring the new principal, Toddman (John Michael Higgins), new main character Lexi (Josie Totah), and Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog) front and center. In the teaser, Toddman talks about the potentially rough time transitioning students may have at their new school. The influx of students is due to Gov. Zach Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) closing down underperforming schools and redistributing students among the more successful including his alma mater at Bayside.

The teaser doesn't show Gosselaar or Tiffani Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski, but it does highlight a new rivalry between Morris and Jesse's son Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli). After the two fight over the same girl, Slater talks to both of them. "When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over a hot girl," he tells the teens. "Oh, it was actually your dad, over your mom!" he tells Mac. "Then I just found another girl I really liked and started hooking up with her instead," Slater adds. "Oh wait, that was your mom!" he tells Jamie, whose father is as yet unconfirmed. It's easily the best dialogue Lopez ever got as Slater for all his years with the franchise.

Saved by the Bell Bridges Old and New

It looks like we get another holdover from the original series is Josie's rendition of Zach's "Time Out." Aside from Mitchell sporting the signature Morris' hair, he demonstrates how easy it is to get a textbook after scanning a QR code to his tablet. After the instant download, he snidely remarks about the time spent likely evoking disgusted looks from millennials and older. Saved by the Bell also stars Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez, and Alycia Pascual-Pena. The series premieres in September on Peacock. Here is a look at the original teaser announcement from Peacock, followed by a larger version of the trailer:

