Adam Cole and MJF Win Tag Tournament on AEW Dynamite in WWE Ripoff

The Chadster spills the beans on AEW Dynamite’s latest atrocity where Adam Cole and MJF casually stab WWE in the back. Outrageous! 😡💔

Here we go again, folks. AEW Dynamite has inflicted another gnarly wound on the heart of professional wrestling by doing the unthinkable. Oh yeah, you guessed it, they had Adam Cole and MJF, two personalities as harmonious as vinegar and baking soda, team up to claim victory over Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Auughh man! So unfair! 😓 This Tag Championship Eliminator Tournament win now places Cole and MJF in the line for the title shot.

Tony Khan, in his infinite 'wisdom', has chosen to partner together Cole and MJF – two wrestlers as different as The Chadster's Mazda Miata and a rusty old bike. 🚗 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. They've literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by stealing the storyline idea of having two wrestlers who dislike each other and are in competition for a singles belt join together as a tag team and find success. Come up with your own ideas, Tony Khan! 😠

The Chadster can't even begin to describe the level of disrespect exhibited during the episode of AEW Dynamite tonight. Before the match even started, MJF and Adam Cole turned a trip to a Boston Chinese restaurant into a disgraceful circus act for their own amusement. 😡 When the dynamic duo finally made their appearance, Cole presented MJF matching Better than You Baybay tag team jackets and came out to a hideous mashup of their respective theme songs. This farce of a friendship between two former foes is an absolute slap in the face to the impeccable artistry of WWE. 💔

As for the match itself, it was a complete devastation that didn't demonstrate a single understanding of the wrestling business. MJF paraded around the ring like a rockstar, milking the crowd's applause for his repugnant babyface gimmick. Then there was the ludicrous dance-off involving all four competitors. Seriously Tony Khan. Wrasslin' and dancing? Have some respect! 💃🕺

While this farcical match unfolded, Chris Jericho was on commentary, mulling over his plans for the Jericho Appreciation Society and considering a new alliance with Don Callis. The Chadster would like to explain further, but that's a headache for another day.

MJF and Cole swanned around the ring like a couple of peacocks, with Cole even having the audacity to encourage MJF to pull off a suicide dive! Garcia and Guevara helped to put together a technically proficient match, which made the whole thing even more disrespectful. But to top it all, Cole and MJF emerged victorious, finally hitting that Double Clothesline, winning the tournament, and earning a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

After losing the match, Jericho's protégés, Garcia and Guevara, brushed off his attempts to console them and headed backstage alone. Meanwhile, in the ring, a melodrama was unfolding. Cole picked up MJF's belt to give it to him, but MJF bristled at the sight of Cole holding his belt. They eventually reconciled with a hug, but not without a suspicious look from MJF. This unnecessary drama probably hoodwinked more fans into tuning into Dynamite and Collision. Just pathetic. 🙄

Speaking of the AEW Collision, AEW Tag Team Champions FTR strutted out on Dynamite, ogling the newly-victorious tag team and setting the stage for a clash with Cole and MJF this Saturday. Stop manipulating the fans, Tony Khan! 😖

As this utter caricature of wrestling unfurled on The Chadster's television screen, The Chadster couldn't help himself. This blatant disrespect from Tony Khan as he takes a dump on all of the wrestling traditions WWE has so faithfully preserved, was just too much this time. In a fit of righteous indignation, The Chadster threw his White Claw seltzer at the television. Well darn it all, the dang thing boomeranged back and splashed all over The Chadster's priceless Smash Mouth shirt – a collector's item, for crying out loud! 🎵😡

The Chadster, drenched in his favorite seltzer and feeling as despondent as can be, sought out Keighleyanne for some much-needed help. But does Tony Khan understand the household strife he's causing? The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne that the spill was clearly Khan's fault and he owed The Chadster a new shirt and a new seltzer. Despite Keighleyanne's extensive White Claw experience, she had the nerve to lecture The Chadster about taking responsibility and refused to admit that Tony Khan was at fault. This is unfair on so many levels! 😭

She even had the gall to say she wouldn't wash The Chadster's stained shirt. That guy Gary gets his shirts washed, doesn't he, Keighleyanne? But no, this precious Smash Mouth shirt will sit stained because Tony Khan doesn't know how to run a wrestling show, breaking up teams and causing potential rifts in The Chadster's home at the same time. It's safe to say he still doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and he must be held accountable. Tony Khan owes The Chadster a new Smash Mouth shirt, a new White Claw, an untouched marriage, and respect for professional wrestling. That last one might be too much to ask from Khan, though. 🙄😤🍹

Believe it or not, Khan's relentless torment on The Chadster isn't over. The main event of AEW Dynamite still awaits, the so-called Blood and Guts match. 😖 Yes folks, even more disrespectful gimmicks headed our way.

But don't worry, The Chadster isn't going anywhere (unless Tony Khan personally apologizes and immediately fixes his terrible booking decisions). So check back later, dear readers, for a continuation of The Chadster's roaring rampage of absolutely unbiased coverage. After all, if it wasn't for The Chadster and the few other fellow unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, you might be left thinking AEW is a good wrestling promotion. 😂 Until then, stay true to WWE. 💔📺👋🏼

