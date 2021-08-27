Adventure Time: Distant Lands – HBO Max Releases "Wizard City" Teaser

HBO Max and franchise creator Pendleton Ward will be taking viewers down to "Wizard City" when the fourth and final chapter of Adventure Time: Distant Lands premieres on September 2. Over at Wizard City, the focus is on Peppermint Butler aka "Pep" as he starts over from the very beginning: just another inexperienced Wizard School student. But when mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence? Now here's a look at the official teaser that gives viewers a better sense of what Pep and his new friends will be facing.

Now here's your official teaser for Adventure Time: Distant Lands "Wizard City"- premiering on HBO Max this September:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NS9_lN6lLcA)

In the following preview, it's Pep's first day of Wiz Arts & he's already making friends… kinda:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0q4YqMkMeY)

Just because the final chapter of HBO Max's Adventure Time: Distant Lands is set to premiere next month doesn't mean the streaming service will be getting out of "Adventure Time" business any time soon. On Tuesday, HBO Max announced a series greenlight for Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake (working title). Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the ten-episode series will explore the relationship between fearless sword-wielding adventurer Fionna & her magical best friend and talking cat, Cake, and the mysterious land of Ooo. Adam Muto will serve as showrunner & executive producer. With the help of former Ice King, Simon Petrikov, Fionna and Cake embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down & erase them from existence lurks in the shadows.

"'Adventure Time' truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process," said Billy Wee, SVP, Comedy and Original Animation, HBO Max. "We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world-class team." Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios added, "'Adventure Time' broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be. We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands, and magical worlds." The new animated series serves as a follow-up to the streaming service's four-chapter, critically acclaimed, one-hour original specials, Adventure Time: Distant Lands (with the fourth and final special "Wizard City" set to hit HBO Max this fall).

