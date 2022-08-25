"Adventures" Star Jack Quaid on Why Superman Still Matters & More

Back in May of this year, DC animation fans learned that Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) would be voicing the respective roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane in HBO Max & Cartoon Network's My Adventures with Superman. Announced with a two-season order, the all-new kids and family animated series follows the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane during their early years together. Of course, that was a little more than three months ago… and a lot has changed since Warner Bros. Discovery came to life and started canceling projects and pulling shows. So should we take it (cautiously) as a good sign that Quaid is talking up the series in a recent The Hollywood Reporter interview/profile? We are, even though we're slightly arching an eyebrow in WBD's direction because you can never be too sure.

One thing Quaid makes clear when discussing his getting the role is that as honored as he feels to have the part, he never thought he would make it past the audition stage. "When I first got the audition to go out for that part, they were like, 'Hey, there's this new Superman animated show coming out. Would you like to audition for the role of Superman?' And I think my first reaction was a very sarcastic. 'Sure. I'll be Superman. Like that'll ever happen.' So I gave it a shot. I was like, you know, why not?" Quaid revealed. "And I think you always book stuff when you're like, 'Why not? This will never happen.' And then it happens." And it was that doubt that actually took some of the initial pressure off of him. "There's no big pressure, because you're like, 'Oh, this is just never gonna happen. But like, whatever. At the end of the day, I can say that I auditioned for Superman. That's cool.' But then I got it. And I freaked out. I never thought I'd be anywhere close to being able to play Superman like that. That never crossed my mind," he shared.

But now that he's gotten comfortable with the reality that he actually got the part, Quaid sound proud of the work they were able to accomplish (and hopefully, we'll get to see). "I'm really such a fan of the show. It's such a pure, innocent, genuine take on a superhero, which is so great for me coming from 'The Boys.' I get to play two sides of the same coin — one where we're taking superheroes down a peg and one where we're saying that they actually are altruistic and good," Quaid explained. "Some of them [superhero] can be a beacon of hope in a dark world. I love that about Superman. I think a lot of people growing up were like, 'Oh, Batman is my favorite because he's dark and gritty.' And he is, he's really cool. Superman has never really been cool. But that's why I like it," Quaid continued, explaining why The Man of Steel has the edge over The Dark Knight. "Despite the way that the world is, whether it's a bad time or a good time, Superman is always there protecting people. I think we need a character like that, now more than ever. That might even sound hokey, but a character that believes in the good in people and wants to do the right thing."

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.