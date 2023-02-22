AEW All Access: New 1-Hour TV Show Announced, Will Debut Next Month Tony Khan's important announcement turned out to be another TV show, AEW All Access, a reality show that will debut after Dynamite in March.

Tony Khan's big announcement was delivered on AEW Dynamite, but not by the billionaire AEW owner. After Renee Young introduced Tony Khan in the penultimate segment of the night, Khan said that the announcement was better made by an AEW star and turned it over to Adam Cole. Cole then revealed that a new 1-hour weekly TV show will debut next month, airing immediately after AEW Dynamite. Called AEW All Access, Cole said the reality show will give fans an inside look at AEW and would allow them to tell their stories, referring to his own recovery from injury. Cole also said that he would make his in-ring return on the same night as AEW All Access debuts.

The Chadster is absolutely livid at this news. Tony Khan already has two weekly TV shows, quarterly specials, quarterly PPVs, and multiple YouTube shows. Does he really need another show to take more attention away from WWE and RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE?! When will Tony Khan stop? Will three weekly shows be enough? Four? Twenty? Will Tony Khan be happy when The Chadster has gone completely insane?!

To make things even worse, Khan's announcement happened on what has been a particularly exciting episode of AEW Dynamite, the disrespect of which The Chadster will address in his extremely unbiased review tomorrow. Meanwhile, Tony Khan has colluded with yet another journalistic outlet to spread a biased, pro-AEW opinion by giving Variety a press release and a statement about the show. In the article, which goes to show that Variety doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business, Khan said:

We're always looking for new ways to engage with fans and give them unique access to our incredible talent. With the new 'AEW: All Access' series, they'll have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before. To show the human side of some of these larger-than-life figures will give fans a rare perspective about who these wrestlers are when the cameras aren't typically on.

And there was also a quote from a Turner Networks executive, Jason Sarlanis, who made the totally outrageous claim that AEW draws 4 million weekly viewers for Dynamite, which makes AEW sound like a legitimate wrestling company that can provide a real alternative to WWE, which is so disrespectful to the business and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for it.

AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night. With 'All Access,' we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love. We have a powerful partnership with Tony Khan and AEW. With this new series we are expanding the franchise in a way that invites viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before.

Auughh man! So unfair! AEW All Access will debut in March.