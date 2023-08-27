Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, ftr, recaps, wrestling, young bucks

AEW All In: FTR Retains Against Young Bucks at Wembley

In a shocker at AEW All In, FTR keeps their tag team title, but imagine if they had the guts to sign with WWE instead. The Chadster laments! 💔🌪️

Oh. Great. Just peachy. In a display of jaw-dropping disrespect to the sanctity of tag team wrestling, AEW All In hosted an audacious showdown between FTR, consisting of FTR Bald and FTR Hair, and the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson. 🙄 Despite the Chadster's fervent prayers, FTR managed to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Auughh man! So unfair! 💔 What's worse, folks? This travesty unfolded in front of more than 80,000 misguided fans packed into Wembley Stadium. 💢

In a classic AEW move, designed to rub salt into The Chadster's wounds, these four artists of the squared-circle put on an epic performance. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. When earlier this year, both teams re-signed with AEW instead of high-tailing it to WWE, they took a metaphorical knife and literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 🗡️

Meanwhile, it was a bad night for The Elite in general, with Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi tasting defeat at the hands of Bullet Club Gold earlier in the night. Is Tony Khan trying to throw The Chadster a bone by shredding the Elite? It doesn't wash away the stain of this outrageous FTR and Young Bucks showdown. 👎

Watching the match, The Chadster ran out of White Claw seltzers, each can hurled at the television in frustration before crashing to the ground. A new stain on the carpet marks each blatant disregard for wrestling tradition displayed in this so-called "classic". Keighleyanne—watching from the doorway, texting that guy Gary—just shook her head and asked when The Chadster was going to clean up his mess. But it's not The Chadster's mess—it's Tony Khan's. 😡

So stay tuned, dear readers, for the Chadster's ongoing, thoroughly unbiased live coverage of AEW All In. You can rest assured The Chadster will continue monitoring Tony Khan's nefarious deeds. And maybe, just maybe, one day the rest of the wrestling world will open their eyes, joining The Chadster in his revolutionary call for justice in the squared circle. Until then, The Chadster remains a solitary voice in the wilderness, echoing Smash Mouth's profound lyrics, "The world could use some change". 😔💔🎵🌎

