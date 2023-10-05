Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, AEW Full Gear, Jay White, mjf, recaps, wrestling

AEW Already Books Full Gear Main Event: MJF vs. Jay White

Tony Khan is at it again! 😡 Find out how AEW is unfairly pushing WWE with their Full Gear title match featuring MJF vs. Jay White! 🤬

🚨 ALERT! ALERT! 🚨 Tony Khan is at it again guys! 😤 Auughh man! So unfair! This guy just can't take a breather can he? The Chadster observed last night's AEW Dynamite in disbelief as AEW set up the main event for their upcoming PPV, Full Gear, between MJF and Jay White. 😠 Can you believe it? They just finished a major PPV, WrestleDream, last Sunday and haven't even let WWE breathe before booking matches for another one. Tony Khan, you are the absolute worst! Just when The Chadster thought AEW could sink no lower, they have their champion MJF set to defend his title against Jay White! Does this ring any bells, folks? 🧀 It's a pale imitation of the iconic WWE title bouts. Get some originality, Tony! 🙄

The Chadster will fill you in on what happened during the segment, even if it spoils The Chadster's appetite for WWE's authentic wrestling action. 😖 During a tit-for-tat promo exchange, Juice Robison and The Gunns confronted the AEW World Champion MJF, accusing him of a "mysterious attack" on Jay White. 🐍

MJF, always full of himself, denied the claims as Jay White ambushed MJF from behind! Oh, the melodrama! 😱 White stole MJF's AEW World Title belt and challenged MJF to a title match at Full Gear. Can it get more predictable folks? 🙄

The Chadster's got a message to send to Tony Khan about his sick obsession with The Chadster. 😑 The best way for real WWE fans to hit where it hurts is by refusing to tune into AEW Dynamite next week. Don't find out more about this so-called masked devil man, and absolutely do NOT pay for AEW Full Gear to watch MJF defend his title. 🚫 That's the only language Tony Khan understands! Are we in this together, Chadster Nation? 🤝

As Smash Mouth so eloquently put it, "The years start coming and they don't stop coming." 😣 That's how it feels dealing with all of Tony Khan's antics. The Chadster really needs a White Claw seltzer right now! 🍹

