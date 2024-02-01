Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, CMLL, jeff hardy, jon moxley, recaps, wrestling

AEW and CMLL Collude to Bully WWE on AEW Dynamite

Find out why AEW's latest ploy with CMLL is a total disrespect to WWE, an irrefutable case of International Collision against Triple H! 😠👎

Article Summary AEW teams with CMLL in an alleged plot to undermine WWE's global dominance.

Jon Moxley vs Jeff Hardy match slammed for disrespecting wrestling traditions.

CMLL wrestlers stage a post-match attack on Moxley, hinting at a deeper alliance.

The Chadster accuses Tony Khan of personal vendetta and ruining his marriage.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 Last night on AEW Dynamite, the audacity of Tony Khan's so-called wrestling promotion just hit a new peak of ridiculousness when the opening bout featured none other than the traitorous Jon Moxley going head-to-head with Jeff Hardy 🤦‍♂️. Now, The Chadster has to watch as two guys—who blatantly turned their backs on WWE—are strutting around in Khan's circus to make a quick buck!

And as if watching that match wasn't painful enough for The Chadster—and for the wrestling business in general—AEW had to stoop to a new low and kick off some absurd international angle, bringing in CMLL wrestlers to team up with AEW to bully WWE! The Chadster saw right through this desperate ploy to boost ratings for the upcoming Rampage and Collision, where we'll have to endure the overhyped CMLL tag team of Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero taking on, frankly, some folks The Chadster's never even heard of 🙄.

And then, to add insult to The Chadster's already cheesed off injury, Hechicero will face another deserter and so-called buddy of Moxley, Bryan Danielson, on Collision. The fact that these collaborations are clearly targeted to sabotage WWE's global presence… It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤

But let's break down this travesty, as The Chadster has to inform all the true WWE fans who obviously didn't stain their eyes with last night's Dynamite. Jeff Hardy squared off with Moxley, both using tactics more fitting for a street brawl than a wrestling match. The Chadster was nauseated watching Jeff Hardy choke Moxley with a towel and witnessed a relaxed rule approach that outright mocks the sanctity of the squared circle. Moxley and Hardy went back and forth with the advantage, using all manner of public property in their violence, even Excalibur's pen (talk about a misuse of writing instruments!) 😡🖊️.

The match ended with Moxley putting Hardy to sleep with a choke hold, and The Chadster can't help but think, "Maybe that was mercy to end this atrocious encounter?" But the real kicker was what happened after. The CMLL crew, who had been watching like hawks, decided to involve themselves directly, jumping Moxley in a display of what can only be termed as massive international collusion, all to bully WWE, no doubt. It was a 4-on-1 mugging, and The Chadster is sure that Tony Khan orchestrated the whole scene 🧐!

Now, what else could this mean except that Tony Khan has nothing better to do than to continue his personal vendetta against The Chadster? Just last night, The Chadster saw Tony Khan out of the corner of his eye at the grocery store. Khan was lurking nearby, gesturing wildly about ratings or something, then poof! The guy vanished like a ghost when The Chadster turned around! 🤔💨

To make matters worse, not only is The Chadster's beloved wrestling business being ruthlessly attacked, but The Chadster's personal life is taking hits as well. When The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how this AEW-CMLL collusion is just another tactic by Tony Khan's emo obsession to make The Chadster's life miserable, she just sighed and kept texting that guy Gary. Even in the face of the wrestling world's downfall, The Chadster couldn't get a moment of support. Clearly, The Chadster's marriage is another casualty of Tony Khan's tyranny 😩💔.

From showstoopers to party-hoppers, AEW just keeps trying to grab the spotlight with these outrageous stunts, all the while missing the mark on what true wrestling entertainment should be about. The Chadster doesn't need these kinds of shenanigans; The Chadster has got the pure, wholesome entertainment of WWE, the rip-roaring rock anthems of Smash Mouth 🎵, and the crisp, refreshing taste of a White Claw seltzer 🍹 in the driver's seat of The Chadster's Mazda Miata. So Tony, do us all a favor and keep your silly "ratings boosters" out of our face, and stop being so obsessed with The Chadster 😒!

And yes, The Chadster is looking at you, Satin, Helwani, Coppinger—The Chadster's comrades in the fight for unbiased journalism! Hang in there, brothers, for The Chadster knows Tony Khan's persistent pokes and prods must be pestering you as well 🤜🤛.

Remember, The Chadster's writing is the epitome of objectivity and unbiased reporting. So hold tight, fellow WWE faithful, for The Chadster will continue to stand as a bastion of truth against the wave of shenanigans brought by Tony Khan and his AEW 😌🚫👊.

